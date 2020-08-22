MP flood: rain in Indore breaks 39 years record, 85 people trapped in water in Bhopal saved

Indore / Bhopal: The heavy rains for the last 24 hours in Indore, called the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, broke the 39-year record on Saturday. Around 10,000 people were affected by water logging in different areas due to heavy rains. Of these, about 2,500 people were evacuated by the administration. At the same time, 85 people have been rescued from the floods in Bhopal. Also Read – Indore Rain Update: The situation in Indore worsens due to rain, many areas submerged in water, 39-year record broken

In the bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department, it was told that till Saturday morning in Bhopal, 210 mm of rain has been received in the last 24 hours. The department informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bhopal and surrounding areas with strong winds in the next 24 hours. A day earlier, in a review meeting on the flood situation, the Chief Minister directed the officials to keep the state control room active for 24 hours.

Due to the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh, normal life became disturbed around Dam Kheda in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh: Normal life disrupted in Bhopal’s Dam Kheda due to the prevailing flood situation, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/1RpTNOtxvc – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Indore affected 10,000 people, 2,500 people evacuated safely

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Pratibha Pal said, “Around 10,000 people from different areas of the city were affected in some way due to water logging. Relief work continues in the rain-affected areas. ” District Magistrate Manish Singh said, “Around 2,500 people from the lower settlements surrounded by rain water were evacuated to safer places in the city. The help of rubber boats was also taken to save people in some areas. ”

Madhya Pradesh: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued people from low-lying areas of Indore that were inundated following heavy rainfall, earlier today. According to IMD, 263-mm rainfall was recorded in the city between 8 am yesterday & 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/bmZm2EIIIH – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Officials said that the most affected areas of the water logging are Secunderabad Colony, Juna Risala, Ramanand Nagar, Arjun Singh Nagar, Kumharkhadi and Shyam Nagar Kankar. Residents of these submerged areas were safely taken to government schools, colleges, hostels and hospices.

Record now collapsed

Meanwhile, Meteorological Department scientist Amitesh Yadav said that between 8.30 am Friday and 8:30 am Saturday, the city received 263.4 mm (10.37 in) of rain. He said, “The city had previously recorded 212.6 millimeters (8.37 inches) of rain in 24 hours on August 10, 1981. This record is now gone. “

Major roads of Indore submerged

Traffic was severely affected due to the submerging of most of the major roads of the city. Water was also seen in the premises of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) office at Regal intersection. Eyewitnesses said that after heavy rains, two wards of the basement of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) were flooded. MYH is one of the largest government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh. MYH Superintendent PS Thakur said, “The patients admitted in Sahara ward (ward of destitute patients) and Jail ward (prisoners ward) located in Talghar were shifted to the fourth floor of the hospital after being flooded.”

85 people and cattle rescued from flood in Bhopal

Frequent rains during the last 24 hours in Bhopal and the surrounding area have led to flooding in many areas of the district (and water logging has taken place in many low-lying areas of the city. Disaster redemption teams have almost flooded the Bhopal district 85 people and about two dozen cattle have been saved.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan thanked the soldiers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted on Saturday, “Today, the Home Guard and the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) rescue team in Bhopal, working with alertness, rescued about 85 civilians and more than two dozen cattle stranded due to floods. Alive is saved. This is a unique example of service to humanity. I bow to the service of all the soldiers and thank them. ‘

Rescued animals including father and his 3-year-old child stranded in flood

Chauhan wrote, “The National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) and SDRF team rescued the animals including the father and his 3-year-old children stranded in the flood in Jhansi river in Chhan village of Bhopal. I congratulate and thank the entire team. You have saved the lives of others by putting your life at stake. Whatever it is praised, it is less. ‘

A couple trapped in the flood is also saved

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Department of the state said that the Home Guard rescued a couple, their children and cattle stranded in flood in Parvalia area of ​​Bhopal. In another rescue operation, the NDRF rescued Mohan and three of his family members trapped in the fields due to the rising waters of the Kolaras river after an hour of hard work in Piplia Dhakad.