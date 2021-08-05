MP Flood Replace: Madhya Pradesh House Minister Narottam Mishra trapped in floods, Airlift airlift

MP Flood Replace: Because of steady heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, the water degree of rivers is in spate. Right here the rivers have assumed a powerful shape and the placement of flood has arisen. At this time, 1171 villages of the state have come below the grip of floods. Allow us to tell that by way of the groups of NDRF and SDRF, individuals are continuously being rescued and transported to reduction camps. Allow us to tell that Madhya Pradesh House Minister Narottam Mishra used to be additionally trapped in a flood-affected village in Datia district. All the way through this, he used to be rescued with the assistance of the Air Power. Please inform that Narottam Mishra had reached Datia to satisfy the flood sufferers.Additionally Learn – MP: House Minister himself were given trapped within the floods to rescue the folk trapped, Air Power lifts from helicopter

Rescue operation has been began by way of the Air Power and individuals are being evacuated safely. Please inform that 7 folks have been trapped at the roof of a temple close to Sondha in Datia district, which used to be rescued by way of the Air Power. Allow us to tell that until 11.30 pm, 46 folks were evacuated by way of the Air Power.

To maintain the placement in the course of floods within the state, Leader Minister Shiraj Singh Chouhan carried out an aerial survey of the flood-affected spaces on Wednesday. All the way through this, he additionally took inventory of 2 bridges that collapsed after heavy rains at the Datia-Gwalior street. On the similar time, military troops have additionally been referred to as to rescue in Bhind Morena.