MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves bill against ‘Love Jihad’

MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 approved by cabinet in a special meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The cabinet of Madhya Pradesh has approved the draft of the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 against 'Love Jihad' on Saturday.

In a special meeting organized under the chairmanship of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Bhopal, the cabinet passed the Religious Freedom Bill -2020. Now the bill will be introduced in the winter session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly starting from 28 December. In the draft of the bill, many stringent provisions have been made in view of the bill of Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM in preparation for contesting local elections in MP, who will benefit, who will lose

Bhopal: MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 approved by cabinet in a special meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Under new bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 1-5 yrs of imprisonment & a minimum of Rs 25,000 fine," says Narottam Mishra, State Minister pic.twitter.com/64mDEtWJoL – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said- Under the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forcible conversion of a minor, woman or person of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000 with a minimum of 2-10 years Will be sentenced to jail

In Bhopal, Home Minister Narottam Mishra told that under a cabinet approved Madhya Pradesh Independence Bill 2020 Bill approved by the Cabinet in a special meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, imprisonment of 1-5 years and minimum for forcing religious conversion on someone A fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed.

In this bill, provision has been made to punish those who convert for marriage.

Please tell that the provision of Freedom of Religion Bill in Madhya Pradesh has been prepared more stringently than other states. Explain that a strict law is being brought against ‘Love Jihad’. The law provides for 10 years of punishment for the culprits. Earlier, 5 years punishment was proposed in this bill, but it was amended in view of the UP bill.

Highlights of MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020

According to this bill, 10 years will be imposed on forced conversions and forced conversions and marriages.

– 1 month before the conversion and the marriage occurring after conversion, the District Magistrate will have to submit the application in writing to both the parties who convert and get married.

According to the bill, the religious leader, Qazi, Maulvi or clergyman can be punished for up to 5 years without submitting the application.

According to the bill, the complaint of conversion and forced marriage can be made by the victim, parents, family or guardians themselves.

– According to this MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, the accused must certify himself that the marriage is without any pressure, threat, greed or seduction.

– Forcible conversion or forced marriage in the bill will be considered a cognizable offense and will be non-bailable.

According to the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, the registration of institutions forcibly converting or marrying will be canceled.

– The institution of organizations donating or giving donations to the institutions for conversion or marriage will also be canceled.

– Judicial action will be taken against all the accused who have assisted in conversion or marriage, like the main accused. According to the bill, marriage done against the laws of this bill will be declared void.