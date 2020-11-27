MP government to give Rs 50 lakh to family of Corona warrior doctor Shubham Upadhyay: CM

Madhya Pradesh govt will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of ‘corona warrior’ doctor Shubham Upadhyay: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to the family of ‘corona warrior’ doctor Shubham Upadhyay, who fought the war against Corona. Also Read – 52 employees of Indore Bench of MP High Court get infected with Coronavirus

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh will be provided to the family of Corona warrior ‘Shubham Upadhyay, who has lost his life while treating COVID-19 patients. Also Read – Why did Corona become a city in Delhi? Central government gave the answer- Kejriwal government’s mistake

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (in file photo) has said that an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs will be provided to the family of ‘corona warrior’ Shubham Upadhyay who lost his life treating COVID-19 patients: state govt pic.twitter.com/ZuHVmTI4rd Also Read – Farmer protest: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s appeal to farmers, postpone movement due to cold and corona – ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Joined the Bundelkhand Medical College on 8 April

Please tell that the 26-year-old young doctor of Government Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Shubham Upadhyay, died due to Kikovid-19 in a private hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital of Viva Medical College, Bhopal from 10 November. Dr. Shubham Upadhyay joined the Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, on 8 April this year, as a contract doctor. He was a Kovid-19 medical officer there.

Dr. Upadhyay was found infected with the corona virus on 28 October, he was undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar till 10 November, but due to worsening condition, Dr. Shubham was referred to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal on 10 November. Was done and since then he was being treated in this hospital. When his health deteriorated, the team of doctors of Chennai came here and was constantly monitoring him. Preparations were being taken to MGM Hospital in Chennai to get lung transplant done, meanwhile Shubham died.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh took the responsibility to bear the entire cost of treatment.

Explain that the Madhya Pradesh government had said that the state government will bear the entire cost of their treatment. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted, “The mind is filled with pain and sorrow. Our brave corona warrior Dr. Shubham Kumar Upadhyay, who was infected selflessly while serving Kovid-19 victims one day and night, laid down his life today, a wonderful and unique example of service to the society, Dr. Shubham Presented.”

CM said- I and the government stand with Dr. Shubham Upadhyay’s family

Chief Minister Chauhan had said, “Every letter of oath he has been administered while becoming a doctor has been shown by Dr. Shubham to be meaningful.” He showed to be a true citizen of the country. I pay my respects at the feet of such a son of Mother India and pray to God to give peace to the departed soul. ” The CM said, “I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are proud of him. Our condolences are with his family members. May God give them the ability to bear this thunderclap. I and the State Government stand with the family of Dr. Shubham Upadhyay.