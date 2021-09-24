MP: Head constable murdered after kidnapping, lifeless frame buried, BJP chief’s title surfaced

Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara, Seoni, Information : A case of allegedly kidnapping and burying the lifeless frame of 46-year-old head constable Vijay Baghel posted at Chand police station in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh has come to gentle. Baghel’s frame used to be excavated for hours on Thursday from a grave by means of JCB in Bamhodi Salua space beneath Dundasivani police station, about 15 km from Seoni district headquarters.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Mom slams two and a part 12 months outdated son insisting to drink milk, died at the spot

Within the initial investigation, there's a suspicion of homicide because of the transaction of cash. Baghel had lent round Rs 12 lakh to a couple other people resident of Seoni. On the identical time, Chaurai police station in-charge Shashi Vishwakarma advised that there are 5 accused together with Rahul Nema and Maunu Thakur on this case of homicide. On the other hand, he refused to call the opposite 3 accused announcing that the investigation within the topic is happening, so it might now not be suitable to expose their identities at the moment. In the meantime, Seoni's BJP spokesperson Shrikant Agarwal mentioned, "Rahul Nema has been got rid of from the main club of the birthday party and different posts."

He lived along with his circle of relatives at Chaurai in neighboring Chhindwara district and all at once went lacking two days in the past. Within the initial investigation, there's a suspicion of homicide because of the transaction of cash. On this case, BJP's town minister Rahul Nema's title got here up and he has been expelled from the main club and posts of the BJP.

Shyam Singh Maravi, Further Superintendent of Police, Seoni district mentioned, “The case of killing a police worker posted in Chhindwara district and burying the lifeless frame in Bamhodi Sailua space of ​​Seoni has come to the fore. Chaurai police is probing the topic.”

On the identical time, PS Balre, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) of Chaurai space of ​​Chhindwara district mentioned that the deceased head constable used to be at the start a resident of Jaitpur village of Seoni, who used to be posted in Chhindwara Police Traces. Just lately he used to be transferred to Chand police station in Chhindwara district. The deceased lived with the circle of relatives in Chaurai.

The SDOP mentioned, “On September 21, Baghel’s disappearance used to be reported by means of his members of the family on the Chaurai police station. After investigating this, the suspects had been puzzled. All over interrogation of the suspects, it used to be discovered that when killing him, the frame has been dropped at Seoni and buried in Bamhodi Salua Valley.

“At the spot of the suspects, the Chaurai police reached where the place the frame used to be buried on Thursday,” Balre mentioned. He advised, “The frame of the deceased has been recovered by means of excavation with the assistance of JCB gadget. He mentioned that the postmortem of the deceased has been carried out and detailed investigation is happening.

