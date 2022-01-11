MP Hindi Information: Courtroom realize to CM Shivraj Chauhan, case associated with defamation

Madhya Pradesh Hindi Information: Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a defamation case filed via senior Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha lately via a district court docket in Madhya Pradesh (MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) Understand has been issued to. Except Chouhan, the court docket additionally directed City Construction Minister Bhupendra Singh and state BJP president V.D. Sharma identify of solid (BJP MP Leader VD Sharma) In the similar case, the Congress chief has accused him of defaming him via ‘propagating unsuitable information’ relating to OBC reservation.Additionally Learn – MP Information: Shivraj govt will make airstrip in each district of Madhya Pradesh, CM stated – PM Modi’s dream shall be fulfilled

Resolution to be given via February 25

The Congress MP had filed a case within the Jabalpur district court docket towards Chouhan and two others over sure remarks within the Splendid Courtroom in regards to the OBC reservation case. Tankha stated that the court docket has sought his answer and glued February 25 for the following listening to. Tankha stated that 'I've gained knowledge from my attorney that during our declare of damages price 10 crores, Jabalpur Courtroom has issued realize to the Leader Minister and different respondent events to post their answer. The court docket will listen the topic on February 25.

Since then, the Splendid Courtroom has directed the Madhya Pradesh State Election Fee (SEC) to position on dangle the balloting procedure on seats reserved for Different Backward Categories (OBCs) in native our bodies and re-notify the ones seats for the overall class. The federal government has accused Tankha of opposing the OBC reservation quota within the Splendid Courtroom to cancel the panchayat elections. It all started when Tankha gave the impression as suggest for a petition filed via native Congress leaders difficult the BJP-led state govt's ordinance of 2014 to carry panchayat elections within the state at the foundation of rotation and reservation. Used to be.

After the Splendid Courtroom verdict, each the BJP and the Congress accused every different of constructing hurdles in offering reservation to the group (OBC) within the state. The OBC factor used to be debated for hours right through the lately concluded iciness consultation of the state meeting. (company inputs)