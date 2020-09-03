MP honey trap case: pictures of jailer with female accused go viral, order for investigation

Madhy pradesh Honey Trap Case: Intelligence photos of the jailer’s conversation with a 40-year-old female accused in the district jail under judicial custody in Madhya Pradesh’s notorious Honey Trap case have become increasingly viral on social media. Expressing the suspicion of being the hand of a person, he has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Also Read – To appease the totem, the wife cut off her neck and sacrificed her son

In viral photos, jailer KK Kulshrestha is seen sitting on a chair in the verandah outside the video conferencing room in the jail's female ward, while Shweta Vijay Jain (40), one of the accused in the Honey Trap scandal, is seen standing near her and talking to her. She is

Jail Department Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sanjay Pandey told "PTI-Bhasha" after visiting the district jail on Thursday, "We have taken cognizance of these pictures." Superintendent of the Central Jail, Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, has been ordered to conduct an intelligence-related investigation into the conversation of jailor KK Kulshrestha of District Jail with jail prisoner Shweta Vijay Jain under consideration of Honey Trap case. "

The DIG said that the Central Jail Superintendent has been asked to submit an inquiry report in the matter within a week. Pandey said that it would be clear only after the investigation that when the controversial photographs were taken in the district jail?

Pandey said, “There is nothing objectionable in the viral pictures because all the jailers have an obligation to visit all the wards of the jail every day and take stock of the arrangements.”

He said, “At first glance, it seems that someone from the jail staff is behind the secret photographs taken and viral inside the district jail. The use of electronic devices in the jail is a serious crime.

The DIG said that he had come to Indore to take stock of the epidemic prevention measures in the district jail in view of about 50 prisoners being infected with Kovid-19 within a week and has given necessary instructions to the jail officers.

Five women of Honey Trap gang including Shweta Vijay Jain and their driver were arrested from Bhopal and Indore in September 2019.

The police said in a charge sheet presented in a local court on 16 December 2019 in this case that this organized gang used to launder rich people and people sitting on high ranks using the women brought to Bhopal through human trafficking. Then, he used to blackmail them on the basis of objectionable content, including videos made with intelligence cameras of intimate moments, screenshots of social media chats, etc.

According to the charge sheet, the Honey Trap gang had even threatened to let the trapped criminals in their trap make “transfer-posting” recommendations of government prisoners and made illegal profits on the basis of these works as well. The Honey Trap case is currently pending in the district court.