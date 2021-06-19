MP: IAS officer complains to DGP about risk to his lifestyles from telephone, asks for police safety

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) an IAS officer of (IAS Lokesh Kumar) sought police coverage on Friday, claiming that an unidentified particular person had threatened to kill him over the telephone. (risk to lifestyles) given. A reveal trigger realize has been issued to this IAS officer through the state executive for importing an audio clip of his dialog with a senior lady officer. Additionally Learn – Rent safety guards and perilous canine to give protection to some mango timber

IAS of the yr 2014 batch (2014 batch IAS) Officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid, in an email despatched to the state’s Director Normal of Police (DGP), mentioned that some unknown particular person referred to as him on Thursday night time and mentioned that he has put his lifestyles in danger through accusing very robust other people. Additionally Learn – 7-month-old tiger cub dies after being hit through a automobile on NH-43 in Umaria, MP



The e-mail was once leaked to the media. In line with him, the unidentified caller additionally instructed the IAS officer that some “Pakistanis” are the usage of him and that he (officer) must forestall chatting with the media and cross on depart for 6 months if he’s expensive to his lifestyles and that of his son. must cross.

He was once issued a show-cause realize through Jangid two days in the past after Jangid allegedly shared an audio recording of his dialog with a senior colleague on social media. On this audio, Jangid mentioned his switch on Might 31 from the submit of Further Collector of Barwani district to the Director of State Schooling Middle in Bhopal.

In line with Jangid, that is his 9th switch within the closing 54 months. When contacted, Jangid (35) showed that he had complained to the DGP on receiving telephone threats from unknown numbers. He mentioned, “I’ve now gained a decision from an officer of the cyber crime department of the police, in quest of additional information. “

Jangid mentioned he had shared a clip of a 30-second dialog between himself and Normal Management Division Main Secretary Dipti Gaur Mukherjee with 4 of his Indian Administrative Provider (IAS) colleagues referring to his switch and the dialog along with his colleagues. I expressed my displeasure about his switch.

IAS Jangid mentioned that on June 11, he had written to the state executive to present him inter-cadre deputation to Maharashtra for 3 years as his 87-year-old grandfather is affected by diabetes and Parkinson’s illnesses and needs to handle his widowed mom as smartly. Huh.