MP: IAS officer stocks audio of dialog with senior, display reason understand issued

Bhopal: An IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh ( IAS officer) Audio recording of her dialog with a senior girl officer of the Basic Management Division by means of Social Media ( Social media) However after sharing, a display reason understand has been issued towards him. Maharashtra (Maharashtra) IAS officer of 1914 batch hailing from Parbhani district of Ok. (IAS Lokesh Kumar Jangid) Mentioned that he's going to respond to the awareness in keeping with his time.

Allow us to let you know that within the audio, the IAS officer had expressed displeasure over his switch. On Would possibly 31, Further Collector of Barwani district Lokesh Kumar Jangid used to be transferred to the State Schooling Middle in Bhopal as Undertaking Director. The IAS officer mentioned that this audio used to be from Would possibly 31. For this, a understand has been issued to me after 17 days the day past. He instructed that he has been transferred 9 occasions in 54 months.

In keeping with Jangid, that is his ninth switch in 54 months. Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Leader Secretary, Basic Management Division, Madhya Pradesh, mentioned on Thursday, "He (Lokesh Kumar Jangid) has been issued a understand on Wednesday, asking him to respond inside of seven days. He mentioned, "This subject is expounded to the dialog I had with me. My activity is to name them (officers) and inform them that they've been transferred, however they recorded the dialog, which amounted to invading my privateness…his act used to be beside the point for a central authority legit. IAS Jangid (35) mentioned he had shared a 30-second recorded dialog between himself and Mukherjee about his switch with 4 of his Indian Administrative Provider (IAS) colleagues.

IAS officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid mentioned, “I had shared this audio in a private dialog with 4 of my IAS colleagues. This used to be carried out after the Basic Management Division (GAD) issued a written (switch) order and uploaded it at the web site of the dept. When he requested me the cause of my surprising switch, I shared it in just right religion and in private capability… I instructed him that I used to be no longer knowledgeable of the explanations. So, I shared the audio recording with them. I’ve no longer shared this audio recording with any staff.

Lokesh Kumar Jangid, an officer of the Indian Administrative Provider, mentioned, “However I feel the query of violation of any code of behavior does no longer get up on this, since the knowledge is neither confidential nor private in nature. It does no longer violate his (Mukherjee’s) privateness. Even the Proper to Data Act mandates that govt officers should expose knowledge that are meant to be publicly to be had.”

The IAS officer mentioned that this audio used to be from Would possibly 31. For this, a understand has been issued to me the day past after 17 days. He instructed that he has been transferred 9 occasions in 54 months. Jangid mentioned that on June 11, he had written to the state govt for inter-cadre deputation to Maharashtra for 3 years as his 87-year-old grandfather is affected by diabetes and Parkinson’s illnesses.

The 1914-batch IAS officer, hailing from Parbhani district of Maharashtra, had additionally discussed the wish to handle his widowed mom. He mentioned that he’s going to respond to the awareness in keeping with his time.