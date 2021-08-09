MP: Impressed by means of Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Particular 26’, 6 crooks of gang who dedicated theft posing as faux CBI officials arrested

Pretend CBI Gang, Madhya Pradesh, MP, Akshay Kumar, Chhatarpur, CBI, Particular 26, UP, Delhi, Chhatarpur: Impressed by means of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Particular 26’, the police of Chhatarpur district has busted an inter-state gang sporting out theft within the title of dacoity by means of arresting 6 miscreants of the crowd who posed as faux CBI officials. Police have arrested 6 other folks from Delhi, Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh for sporting out the incident at Beveridge Distillery in Naugaon of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The participants of this gang used to hold out theft and dacoity within the title of raids by means of turning into CBI officials.Additionally Learn – Delhi Faculties Reopen Newest Replace: Faculties will open in Delhi from August 9, scholars of sophistication X and XII can move to college just for those works

Asp those other folks additionally had pistols and so they instructed Nikhil Bansal, the operator of the liquor distillery, concerning the investigation of the toxic liquor scandal of 2020 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Sharma instructed that those other folks first threatened Bansal within the title of investigation after which requested him to settle the subject and when nonetheless they didn’t agree, they confirmed the pistol and took out the laborious disk of 2 lakh rupees and CCTV stored within the drawer and there moved from. At the grievance of Bansal, a case used to be registered in opposition to the accused at Naugaon police station.

Sharma stated that a few of the arrested accused Dharmendra Kumar Balmiki (45), Devendra Kumar Julaha (44), Avinash Kumar Maurya (40), Budhram Gurjar (44), Shivpal Singh Bhadoria (42) and Devendra Pathak (39) had been arrested. Have achieved. They have got been stuck from Delhi, Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh. The SP stated that the accused instructed that they’d performed this incident impressed by means of the Hindi movie ‘Particular 26’.

In line with Chhatarpur Police, Director of Jackpin Babbridge Distillery Nikhil Bansal instructed within the document lodged at Naugaon police station that on sixth August 2021 at 8 am, 5-6 other folks got here to the manufacturing facility and posing as CBI officials and stated that within the yr 2020. He has come to analyze the case of toxic liquor in Aligarh.

Pretend CBI crew participants instructed the manufacturing facility guards – stand in a line and nobody will do the rest. Two other folks had been in uniform, one used to be a sub-inspector and the opposite a constable and any other in civil get dressed used to be sporting revolvers. On being requested by means of the distillery proprietor Bansal, the sub-inspector in uniform stated, “We had despatched you the summons previous, you did not come. In this, the landlord Bansal stated – now we have no longer won any summons, if any summons has been issued, then its reproduction is proven, then the second one guy stated, it’s too overdue, take them to Lucknow. Then Bansal stated, I name my attorney, then he stated – not anything, let’s all communicate in Lucknow. Then I stated, I don’t perceive the rest. Our liquor does no longer move to Uttar Pradesh and our distillery is registered and Aligarh is set 500-600 km from right here. Then a person who used to be within the uniform of a sub-inspector known as me to the nook and stated, it’s a must to settle the subject or have an issue, then we stated that I’ve no longer achieved the rest flawed, I do not need to settle.

The individual, who used to be speaking as a senior within the crew of suspects, pretended to be posted within the Lucknow workplace of the CBI as Further SP and in addition confirmed a CBI id card. Pretend CBI officials put numerous force on Bansal, however he didn’t come below force and didn’t comply with bury the case, then the Further SP of the sub-inspector, within the uniform of the faux CBI, took out the pistol, chest of Bansal and his supervisor Rajiv Mittal. and began looking the workplace. They snatched two lakh rupees by means of appearing a pistol stored within the drawer and whilst leaving, ran away with a DVR of about 1500 thousand rupees recording the cameras put in within the workplace and gate.

In Chhatarpur district, below the Naugaon police station, the police have arrested 6 such accused who dedicated dacoity by means of posing as a pretend CBI officer. Going to a distillery, they stated that you’ve got been issued a summon from Lucknow. Within the investigation of the grievance, it used to be discovered that those officials are faux: Sachin Sharma, SP Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh %.twitter.com/nEICCUiyBd – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) August 8, 2021

Police shaped a crew within the subject and began investigation and arrested 6 other folks on this case.

1. Dharmendra Kumar Balmiki, father Sagarram Balmiki, age- 45 years, resident- Village Sehra police station B.B. Nagar District Bulandshahr, UP

2. Devendra Kumar Julaha (Father Past due Nemchandra Julaha) Age – 44 years, Resident, Village Jhuljhuli, Tehsil South Best possible, Delhi

3. Avinash Kumar Maurya (Father- Laxminarayan Maurya) Age- 40 years, Resident, Village Jhuljhuli Submit Ghuman Aida Tehsil South Best possible, Delhi

4. Budhram Gurjar (father Baburam Gurjar) age 44 years, resident of village Jaunapur (New Delhi)

5. Siddhpal Singh Bhadauria (Father Dharampal Singh Bhadauria) age 42 years, resident, 515, Rohitnagar E-8 Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

6. Devendra Singh Pathak (Father Roop Singh Pathak), age 39 years, resident, Nai Basti Mauranipur District Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

What came about: 2 automobiles (4 wheelers with out quantity plates, one white coloured Safari, one Brezza automotive used within the incident), 3 uniforms (one sub inspector and a pair of constables), 2 pistols, 10 rounds of cartridges, CBI Pretend Icard, paperwork, DBR of stolen CCTV digicam and money of Rs 2 lakh and different pieces associated with

Who used to be incorporated on this crew

The particular crew constituted by means of Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur used to be led by means of KK Jain, SDOP of Nagaon. The crew is composed of Inspector Arvind Singh Dangi, Inspector Sanjay Bedia, Sub-Inspector Shailendra Yadav, Head Constable Hridesh, Ramraj, Arvind Sharma, Sheikh Samim, Senior Constable Hardeen, Bhupendra Yadav, Deepak Sahu, Gajendra Singh, Raghuveer.

how had been you stuck

Assets stated that the incident has been reported to be on August 6 after the accused had been apprehended because the incident changed into previous. The police press be aware does no longer point out where the place the accused had been apprehended, however in truth the accused had been stuck on the toll barrier of Naugaon. On August 6, the accused had been once more going to assault someplace in a automotive, however the Naugaon police had knowledgeable the barrier in-charge prematurely that if any individual seems to be a pretend CBI officer, then they’ve to sit down and drink tea. Knowledge needs to be given. Barrier workers have knowledgeable the police. In this the police stuck the accused. SP Sachin Sharma right away discovered from Lucknow that no CBI crew has come to Chhatarpur. The police have taken the accused on remand.