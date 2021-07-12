MP Information: A forty five-year-old girl used to be marrying a 15-year-old lover, daughters fiercely created a ruckus, know once more …

MP Information: A bizarre love tale has come to the fore in Bhind space of ​​Madhya Pradesh. At the insistence of marrying a lover 15 years more youthful than her, her daughters grew to become water at the need of a 45-year-old girl. The girl has 3 daughters and used to be adamant on marrying her lover. When the daughters filed a grievance with the police in opposition to the insistence of the mum, the lady protested and created a ruckus within the police station. However later, in view of the displeasure of the daughters and their difficult stand, at the persuasion of the police, she has postponed the verdict to marry her lover.Additionally Learn – Revenge of a lover injured in love, shot lifeless 3 other people together with a woman and dedicated suicide

In Bhind, the mum of three daughters who had been adamant to marry a tender guy 15 years more youthful than herself, the lady and her lover had been endorsed on the police station for seven hours. After counseling, the lady says that she's going to now center of attention on her daughters. After this determination of the mum, the faces of the daughters blossomed and everybody breathed a sigh of aid.

In step with the ideas won, on Saturday, the daughters had complained in opposition to their mom within the girls's police. Within the grievance given to the police, it used to be advised that his mom goes to get married for the fifth. The daughters accused the mum that she had thrown everybody out of the home earlier than getting married. The girl used to be now not able to stay her daughters along with her.

The daughters advised the police that the mum is 45 years outdated. She has been residing with Mithun Gurjar (30), 15 years more youthful than herself, for the previous 365 days and Mithun may be beating her for the previous few days. After this the daughters got here to grasp that their mom used to be going to marry Mithun. The daughters mentioned that they attempted to steer their mom so much, however she used to be now not able.

The girl additionally reached the police station on July 8 and complained. After this, the police referred to as the lady, her 3 daughters and her lover for counseling on July 10. Within the police station for roughly seven hours, the police endorsed the lady in conjunction with her lover and daughters. The girl used to be adamant about marrying her lover.

Later, the police defined the lady and her lover for a very long time, and then each agreed and refused to marry. The daughters thanked the police after the topic used to be resolved.