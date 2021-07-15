MP Information: CM Shivraj Chauhan has donated 3 followed daughters, see shocking footage

Madhya Pradesh Information Replace: Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday donated Kanyadan to 3 followed daughters. The wedding of all of the 3 daughters of CM Shivraj used to be accomplished in an easy approach in a temple in Vidisha right here. After marriage, Shivraj Chauhan mentioned that I’ve fulfilled a large duty nowadays. I used to be an MP after I followed those women. I’m glad that nowadays my 3 daughters were given married.Additionally Learn – MP Information: Preparation for native elections starts in Madhya Pradesh, procedure shall be finished in numerous stages

ZEEMPCG’s journalist spoke to CM’s spouse Sadhna Singh after daughter’s daughter donation. He mentioned that we took the blessings of God along side the daughters. Sending off daughters nowadays. Kanyadaan used to be began within the 12 months 1992. Then there used to be the MP (Shivraj Chauhan) when he had dreamed of daughter’s donation. Now he’s donating his daughters. Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: Giant reduction to folks on admission in executive faculties, Sisodia mentioned – this facility shall be to be had if title is minimize from non-public faculty

In the meantime, his son Kartikeya Chauhan mentioned that nowadays the sisters are going to their in-laws’ area. He by no means let him really feel the loss of circle of relatives in the home. On the identical time, when the CM talked to the followed daughters, she mentioned that she is going to omit the circle of relatives. Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh: Pension of widows of Bhopal fuel sufferers higher, Shivraj executive’s resolution

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays ‘Kanyadaan’ ritual all through the marriage of his 3 followed daughters at a temple in Vidisha %.twitter.com/03n6sAcVX3 – ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

It’s noteworthy that during Madhya Pradesh, the federal government led by way of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has began emphasizing on lady kid schooling and their employment. For this, the place the schooling of women shall be tracked elegance smart, there shall be efforts to get employment alternatives for them. At the side of this, vital steering can also be equipped for upper and vocational schooling in step with their passion.

CM has mentioned within the assessment assembly of Ladli Laxmi Yojana that Ladli Laxmi Yojana shall be related with schooling and employment. To determine this trust within the society that daughter isn’t a burden however a beef up for outdated age. Ladlis, registered underneath Ladli Laxmi Yojana, give a contribution to the society by way of changing into sturdy, succesful, succesful and self-dependent, for this each imaginable steering and encouragement shall be equipped to the Ladli Laxmis for upper schooling, vocational schooling, employment, self-employment and so forth.

Vital preparations shall be made underneath Ladli Laxmi Yojana for financial empowerment, ability enhancement and making them self-reliant. For this, the scheme shall be given a brand new shape. (company inputs)