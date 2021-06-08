MP Information: The younger guy threw acid at the lady when the wedding was once fastened in different places, two ladies have been additionally critically burnt

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A large case has arise in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Right here a woman’s marriage was once fastened, and then she refused to have additional family members with a boy and communicate. Angered by way of this, the boy entered the home at the lady and threw acid on her. The lady were given burnt. Two small ladies provide at the spot additionally were given burnt because of acid. The situation of all is claimed to be critical. They’ve been admitted to the sanatorium. The police has arrested the accused particular person on this case. The accused is the daddy of 2 kids. Additionally Learn – Acid Assault: After dwelling in live-in boyfriend was once marrying somebody else, indignant female friend did acid assault

Further superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Sharma stated that the assault happened at the intervening night time of Monday and Tuesday when the sufferer lady was once drowsing subsequent to her two nieces of their area within the village of Janeh police station house. The ASP stated that the accused Umashankar Manjhi climbed the sufferer lady's area and got rid of some clay tiles and threw acid at the lady drowsing beneath and two ladies. The ASP stated that the police is interrogating the accused. In conjunction with this, the ones persons are additionally being searched who offered acid to the accused.

Police stated that Manjhi and the sufferer have been pals, however after the wedding was once fastened, the sufferer refused to speak to Manjhi. After this the accused was once looking to touch the sufferer for the ultimate one week and when he may just now not communicate, he took this step. Within the acid assault, each her nine- and seven-year-old nieces who have been drowsing with the sufferer have been additionally burnt. All 3 are present process remedy within the sanatorium.