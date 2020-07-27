MP: Judge dies in Nagpur hospital due to food poisoning, son dies on the way

Betul: Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahendra Kumar Tripathi of Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and his young son Abhiyanraj Monu died on Sunday due to food poisoning. According to police sources, ADJ Mahendra Kumar Tripathi (50) died at the Alixis Hospital in Nagpur on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment while his son Abhiyan Raj (25) died on the way to Nagpur. Also Read – Shivraj Singh Chouhan Covid-19 Positive: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Corona positive, quarantine himself, information given by tweeting

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shraddha Joshi, the father-son was admitted to Padhar Hospital on July 23 after food poisoning, where he was referred to Nagpur when the condition deteriorated. The condition of the son of ADJ was more serious and he died before reaching the hospital.

According to the ASP, after the food that the father-son and family ate on the night of July 20, their condition deteriorated. The police suspect that the chapati eaten by the magistrate family resulted in food poisoning. The magistrate and his two sons ate chapati. While the wife did not eat chapati, she ate rice. That is why she did not become a victim of poisoning. At the same time, a son's health improved.

The ASP said that the police will be sampling the flour kept in the house in this case and it will also be sent for investigation. The bodies of both father and son are being tested in Nagpur. Their nails and hair have been asked to be preserved. The management of Padhar Hospital says that on July 23, the father and son were brought to the hospital in critical condition.