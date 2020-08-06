MP Lockdown: Two-day lockdown changes in MP, night curfew will continue

Bhopal: In the midst of ongoing efforts to stop corona infection in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has now limited the full ban being done two days a week. Now the state will remain on full Sunday only. At the same time, the night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 pm. With this, discussions on home quarantine and home isolation have intensified. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan reviewed the condition of corona infection on Thursday. Also Read – Congress is now doing ‘purification’ in Madhya Pradesh, Ganges water will be distributed in these areas

It has been decided that lockdown will be in place on Sundays only in Bhopal & some other districts. Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 pm. The curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/akkVK06od7
– ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

According to the information given officially, Chief Minister Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh has come up comparatively 16th in the country in the active cases of Corona. The number of active patients in the state is 8716. Initially, the number of active patients was continuously decreasing in Madhya Pradesh, but in the last few days, the number of active patients increased rapidly in the whole country as well as in Madhya Pradesh.

Chauhan further said, “Now the number of patients going home is increasing compared to the new positive patients and the number of active patients has started to decrease in the state, which is a good sign. Today, 838 corona patients went home healthy and 830 new patients were found in the state. Our recovery rate is 73.6 percent. “

Chief Minister Chouhan directed that Health Department should issue a detailed guide line for ‘home isolation’ to patients without symptoms and ‘home quarantine’ to suspected patients, so that those who have enough space at home and who voluntarily ‘home Isolation ‘or’ home quarantine ‘, they can be helped.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that now the lockdown will only be on Sunday once a week and the curfew will be from 10 am to 5 am. In case of special circumstances of the districts, any other action regarding lockdown can be taken only with permission from the state level.

Chief Minister Chouhan directed the officers to make efforts to minimize the death rate by ensuring the best treatment in all Kovid hospitals. At present, the corona mortality of the state is 4.32 percent. For how to reduce the death rate of Corona, advice should be sought from non-governmental subject experts as well.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Mohammed Suleman said that Corona has the highest number of patients in four districts of the state, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Now the lockdown in Madhya Pradesh will be on Sunday only one day a week and the curfew will be from 10 am to 5 am.