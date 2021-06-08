MP Navneet Rana had were given a pretend caste certificates made, Bombay Top Courtroom stated – it used to be a fraud, the declare of being SC is fake

Nagpur: The Bombay Top Courtroom has given a large blow to Navneet Rana, MP from Amravati, Maharashtra. The court docket has canceled the Scheduled Caste certificates of MP Navneet Rana as pretend. The court docket quashed the caste certificates at the floor that it used to be acquired by means of the usage of cast paperwork. A department bench of Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice VG Bisht, whilst canceling the caste certificates, additionally imposed a high quality of Rs 2 lakh on him. Additionally Learn – Stunning Information: The safety guard within the health center stated – I’m the physician, then did this paintings with the girl, folks have been shocked

Navneet Rana is the spouse of Ravi Rana, an unbiased MLA from Badnera, who’s the founding father of Yuva Swabhiman Celebration (YSP) and is a relative of yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The judges famous that Rana’s declare of belonging to the cobbler caste for acquiring the Scheduled Caste certificates used to be a fraud and used to be made with the purpose of acquiring quite a lot of advantages to be had to a candidate from such class, understanding that that he does now not belong to that caste. Additionally Learn – Humanity Disgrace: ‘Kalyugi Father’ arrested for raping 22-year-old daughter and making obscene video

Navneet Kaur is a former fashion and actress, who gained the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Amravati (SC-Reserved) constituency. She become an MP by means of defeating veteran Shiv Sena chief Anandrao Adsul. Additionally Learn – Middle has fastened the utmost charge of vaccine for personal hospitals, Rs 780 for Covishield and Rs 1145 for Sputnik V