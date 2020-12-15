MP News: 2 acres of farmer’s farmer price changed, Diamond sold for over 60 lakh rupees

MP farmer becomes millionaire after getting 60 lakh diamond from mine in Panna: A farmer in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has become a millionaire by getting a diamond of 14.98 carat from the mine. In the auction, his diamond is sold for 60.60 lakh rupees. Last month, a 45-year-old farmer found a diamond in a diamond mine. Also Read – Farmer’s luck has been opened in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, diamond worth 60 lakh rupees found in digging the field

Farmer Lakhan Yadav's 14.98 carat diamond was sold on December 5 for 60.60 lakh rupees. The price has changed due to diamond being sold at a higher price. The farmer got this diamond during the excavation in a mine in Krishna Kalyanpur area of ​​Panna district in the last November. After this, on November 2, he deposited this diamond in the diamond office in Panna.

Panna is famous for diamond mines in backward Bundelkhand. Lakhan Yadav is a farmer who has only two acres of land.

Lakhan Yadav said, "I am very happy after selling the diamond. I got a diamond for the first time in my life. It is the grace of God. It is his gift. I am a small farmer. I own two acres of land. I will use the money received after the diamond auction for the education of my children and make their life brighter."

According to officials, 74 diamonds totaling 129.83 carats were sold during the auction held between December 3 and 5 at the diamond office under the district administration in Panna. Lakhan Yadav (45) sold 14.98 carat diamond for Rs 60.60 lakh. He found this diamond during an excavation at a mine in Krishna Kalyanpur area of ​​Panna district last month and on November 2, he deposited the diamond at the diamond office here. He said that after depositing the diamond, he was given one lakh rupees as advance amount within two-three days and the remaining rupees will be given after 15 January.

Collector of Panna district Sanjay Kumar Mishra said that during this auction, 74 diamonds totaling 129.83 carats were auctioned for Rs 1.65 crore. He said that in these auctions, 203 pieces of 269.16 carat diamonds were put up for auction, but out of them 129 diamonds could not be sold. These diamonds will be put up for auction next year. Another official said that the auction saw the impact of the Kovid-19 epidemic, as fewer diamond traders participated in this auction than in previous years.