MP News: 5-year-old Prahlada trapped in a borewell lost the battle of life even after a 90-hour rescue operation

Madhya Praesh News: Four-year-old Prahlada, who fell in a borewell in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh, finally lost the battle of life. Even after the relief and rescue work that went on for almost 90 hours, success could not be achieved. The child was taken out, but by then she had died. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has mourned Prahlada's death. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, 'I am extremely sad that innocent Prahlada, who fell in the borewell of his farm in Saitpura village of Niwari, could not save him even after a 90-hour rescue operation. The team of SDRAF, NDRAF and other experts worked hard day and night but finally the son's dead body was removed at 3:00 am today. '

I pray to all those who are making borewells here, that they should not leave the bore open at any time. In the past too many innocent people have lost their lives in such accident.

– Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 8, 2020

He said, 'In this hour of grief, I and the entire state are standing with Prahlada's family and praying for the peace of the soul of the innocent son. Prahlad's family is being given a compensation of 5 lakhs by the government and a new borewell will also be built in his field.'

Meanwhile, Niwari District Magistrate Ashish Bhargava said that the drive to take out the five-year-old innocent Prahlada trapped in the borewell was completed around 3 am on Sunday. He said that Prahlada was taken out and taken straight to Niwari District Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead after examination. Bhargava told that the doctor told that the postmortem report has come that the child died about three days ago.

It is noteworthy that on November 4, Prahlada, while playing, fell into a borewell dug 200 feet deep on his farm and was trapped in depth at 60 feet.

