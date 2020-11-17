Entertainment

MP News: After UP-Haryana, now law will be made on love jihad in Madhya Pradesh too, provision for punishment of up to 5 years

November 17, 2020
2 Min Read

Madhya Pradesh News: After Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, now the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh is also going to bring a new law against Love Jihad. The government is preparing to bring Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 2020 with a view to stop the increasing cases of conversion and love jihad in the upcoming assembly session. In this new act, there will be a provision for punishment of up to five years for forcefully converting. Also Read – The person was stubborn on the road, the policemen saw the 15-year-old fellow turned out, begging for many years

Home Minister of the State Government Dr. Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday that the government is preparing to bring a bill prohibiting marriage for conversion in the state in the next session of the Assembly. This bill will come in the name of Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Bill-2020. By declaring it a non-bailable offense, a provision of rigorous punishment of five years is being made to the main accused and its participants.

It is to be known that recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had talked about bringing a law against Love Jihad in a meeting of officials. Chief Minister Chouhan said that conversion of love jihad and marriage will not be done in any form in the state. It is completely illegal and illegal. A law will be made against this in the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan directed that strict action should be taken against those who commit crimes against criminal elements, especially daughters. Follow up in this regard regularly.

(Input: ANI, IANS)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.