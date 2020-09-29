MP: News anchor complains against wife and son of IPS officer, said this about the relationship

Bhopal: A woman news anchor of a regional TV channel in Madhya Pradesh has filed a police complaint against the wife and son of senior IPS officer Purushottam Sharma, accusing them of tarnishing her reputation. The police gave information about it. Also Read – By-election: Entry of nationalism in Madhya Pradesh by-elections, live-and-die battle for Congress-BJP

After two videos of a 1986 batch officer of the Indian Police Service went viral on social media, the state government transferred him and relieved him. In fact, in one video, he is seen beating his wife and in the other video recorded by his wife, Sharma is seen sitting in the home of the female anchor.

It is seen in the video that after the wife reaches there, Sharma leaves and Sharma's wife is seen inspecting the house of the anchor and making inquiries.

The anchor has complained against Sharma’s wife and son at the Shahpura police station and claimed that Sharma, an officer of the Indian Police Service, is ‘fatherly’ to him and Sharma calls him “son”.

Inspector Jitendra Patel, in-charge of Shahpura police station, said, “In the complaint, the anchor has said that his privacy and image in the society has been severely damaged and he has been notorious.”

The anchor demanded, “The police should take appropriate action in this matter and please get me out of mental torture.” Anchor said, “Since I am involved with journalism, I sometimes meet officials and politicians. I also have my 11-year-old son with me and I belong to a distinguished and elite family in Gwalior. ”

The female anchor further wrote, “On Sunday, 27 September 2020, at around seven in the evening, DG Purushottam Sharma ji’s call came to me that he was near my house, so I invited him for tea.” The anchor said, “After the arrival of DG Sahab, his wife also came a little later. He (wife) rang the bell, though I did not know him, but when I opened the door, he (Sharma’s wife) forcibly entered my house.

DG Sahab told that she is his wife, then I also asked her to sit and have tea. But in front of me, he and Sharma ji’s words were heard. There was a debate between the two and DG Sahab left from there. ” He told that later Sharma’s wife stayed at his house and asked him unnecessary questions and also recorded his bedroom. This video has been viral on social media by Sharma’s son Partha Sharma and unprovoked allegations are being made.

The anchor said that as it is being presented, there is virtually nothing like it. DG Saheb is a father figure to me and he talks only by calling me a son, I do not know that his tea coming to my house would become such a big event.

The news anchor said, “That video of mine is being misrepresented and promoted on social media. Due to which my honor and respect is being violated. My institution in which I have been working since the first day has also asked for cleanliness from me and my career, my job is at stake. My family and my personal life have also come under mental depression with this one video.

The police station in-charge said, ‘Since this is a case of tarnishing someone’s image, only a complaint can be lodged in the court.’ Annu Bhalavi, Under Secretary, Home Department, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, appointed Purshottam Sharma as Director, Public Prosecution An order was issued to immediately relieve him from the office and transfer to the secretariat without post. In a notice issued to Sharma on Monday, Bhalavi said, “Two videos related to you have gone viral on social media, in which your immoral conduct and domestic violence with your wife is being reflected at first sight.

A soft copy of the video is attached. “The notice further states,” The act done by you has made you liable for disciplinary proceedings under the All India Service Rules. Why not take disciplinary action against you for the conduct reflected in the videos. Submit your reply in the said context by 5:30 pm on 29 September 2020. “The notice stated that failing to reply, it would be presumed that there is no counter-argument by you in this regard and unilateral as per the rules in the case.” Action will be taken

Sharma’s son and Deputy Commissioner in Income Tax Department Partha (32) sent a video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials and requested them to file a complaint against their father. Sharma said that my married life of 32 years is a family affair, not a crime… I am not a criminal. My wife supervises me wherever I go. I am dealing with this He said that there is no place for fighting in a family.

Meanwhile, on Monday late evening, the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission issued a notice to Sharma and summoned her to the Commission’s office on 5 October. Along with this, the commission has directed to provide security to Sharma’s wife.