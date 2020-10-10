MP News: Corona positive patient committed suicide by jumping from second floor of government hospital in Jabalpur

MP In Hindi News: A 46-year-old corona virus-infected patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a government hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This is the second incident of suicide of a patient infected with corona virus at Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College and Hospital in Jabalpur. Dr. PK Kasar, Dean of the hospital, told that a patient jumped from the second floor of the hospital’s super specialty ward. This seriously injured patient died a few hours later in the night. Also Read – One more gift for farmers! This big step taken in this state …

He said that the patient was a resident of the neighboring district of Katni and was admitted to the hospital for treatment of Kovid-19. He said that he was also examined by a psychiatrist two days ago and he was being treated appropriately.

Earlier, a similar incident took place on September 4 in the same hospital. When a 64-year-old corona virus-infected person jumped from the second floor of the hospital and committed suicide.

