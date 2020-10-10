Entertainment

MP News: Corona positive patient committed suicide by jumping from second floor of government hospital in Jabalpur

October 10, 2020
2 Min Read

MP In Hindi News: A 46-year-old corona virus-infected patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a government hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This is the second incident of suicide of a patient infected with corona virus at Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College and Hospital in Jabalpur. Dr. PK Kasar, Dean of the hospital, told that a patient jumped from the second floor of the hospital’s super specialty ward. This seriously injured patient died a few hours later in the night. Also Read – One more gift for farmers! This big step taken in this state …

He said that the patient was a resident of the neighboring district of Katni and was admitted to the hospital for treatment of Kovid-19. He said that he was also examined by a psychiatrist two days ago and he was being treated appropriately. Also Read – Software engineer’s robbery gang: mobile robbery arrests on highway, mobile seizure worth 15 crores

Earlier, a similar incident took place on September 4 in the same hospital. When a 64-year-old corona virus-infected person jumped from the second floor of the hospital and committed suicide. Also Read – Former CM Kamal Nath used to cry out of lack of funds when it came to development: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.