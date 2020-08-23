MP News in Hindi: Dead bodies of 5 people of same family found hanging in Madhya Pradesh

MP News in Hindi: The bodies of 5 people of his family, including a retired person of Madhya Pradesh government job, have been found hanging in their house on Sunday morning in Khargapur, about 35 km from Tikamgarh district headquarters. Superintendent of Police of Tikamgarh district, Prashant Khare, said, “The bodies of all five members of Dharmadas Soni (62) family have been found hanging on the gallows in Khargapur this morning.” Also Read – Anand Mahindra’s gift to 105 km cyclist laborer for son’s examination, will bear the expenses of child’s education

He said that the dead included Dharmadas Soni, his wife Poona (55), his son Manohar (27), daughter-in-law Sonam (25) and four-year-old grandson Sannidhya. Khare said that when the family members did not leave till late in the morning, their neighbors informed the Khargapur police station. After this, the police reached the spot.

He said that the room in which these people have been found dead was locked inside the room and the police opened the door by breaking the latch. Khare said that the cause of the incident has not been known yet. He said that we are investigating the causes of his death from different angles and only after a detailed investigation will the truth of the incident come to light.