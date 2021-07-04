MP: Now video of 2 women beating viral, 7 members of the family arrested

Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh After the thrashing of a lady of Okay Alipurraj by means of her circle of relatives, now some other an identical video has long gone viral. This viral video of June 22 is from Dhar district, through which most effective their kinfolk are observed beating two women. (two women of Dhar district have been observed being overwhelmed up by means of their circle of relatives) Huh. In keeping with the police, she used to speak to the boy of her case at the telephone, so her members of the family beat her up. Additionally Learn – Could not sleep for 7 nights in Madhya Pradesh because of scientific oxygen disaster: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dhar Further SP Devendra Patidar stated, two girls have been overwhelmed up by means of kinfolk in Peepalwa village below Tanda police station of Dhar district. She used to speak to her maternal uncle's son at the telephone, so her kinfolk beat her up. A case has been registered and seven accused were arrested.

Madhya Pradesh | In a viral video (22.06), two women of Dhar district have been observed being overwhelmed up by means of their circle of relatives for allegedly chatting with their maternal uncle's son on telephone. Now we have registered a case and 7 other people were arrested: Devendra Patidaar, ASP, Dhar %.twitter.com/JXExG9VKQ2 – ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

Deputy Superintendent of Mahila Police Station, Dhar stated, “All 7 accused have been arrested by means of the police for assaulting girls however the day past a video went viral through which vandalism was once observed with girls.” After this, the sections of the accused within the case were greater and they have got been despatched to prison.

Within the video, the members of the family are purportedly observed beating those women badly.