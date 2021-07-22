MP: Queen Jeeteshwari arrested for threatening her sweetheart’s mother Rajmata, despatched to prison in controversy in Panna Royal Circle of relatives

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Maharani Jiteshwari Devi of the Panna royal circle of relatives of Madhya Pradesh used to be arrested on Thursday for threatening to kill her sweetheart’s mother, Rajmata Dilhar Kumari. After being arrested, Jiteshwari Devi used to be produced within the courtroom of Leader Judicial Justice of the Peace Kamlesh Kumar Soni right here, from the place she has been despatched to judicial custody after her bail plea used to be rejected.Additionally Learn – Ideally suited Courtroom cancels bail of BSP MLA’s husband from Madhya Pradesh, expresses sturdy displeasure

The reputable stated that this motion has been taken towards Jiteshwari Devi (about 50 years) at the criticism of her sweetheart’s mother Rajmata Dilhar Kumari (about 75 years). At the criticism of Rajmata, the police have registered a case towards six other folks together with the Queen. Certainly one of them has been arrested two days in the past, whilst 4 are absconding. Additionally Learn – India Cannot Have Two Parallel Criminal Programs For Deficient And Wealthy: Ideally suited Courtroom

Consistent with assets, on this royal circle of relatives, particularly between Rajmata Dilhar Kumari and her daughter-in-law Jiteshwari Devi, there’s a long-standing struggle over assets and diamonds price crores of rupees. Additionally Learn – Pretend word making gang uncovered, 4 arrested, Rs 54 lakh in pretend foreign money recovered

In the meantime, whilst sitting within the police car after the arrest, Jiteshwari Devi advised the media, “I’m blameless. I’ve been arrested on false criticism. This criticism has been made from retaliation.”

Police Inspector Arun Soni of Panna Kotwali police station stated that at the criticism of Rajmata Dilhar Kumari in Kotwali, Maharani Jiteshwari Devi used to be arrested right here on Thursday morning below more than a few sections of IPC.

Rajmata has stated that the queen had additionally threatened via appearing her a katta.

Police Inspector Arun Soni of Panna Kotwali police station stated that this situation used to be registered on a criticism letter given via Rajmata on June 19, on which this motion has been taken. He stated that on this, Rajmata has alleged that at the night time of June 19 remaining month, Maharani Jiteshwari Devi at the side of some other folks of her aspect attacked some other folks of my aspect within the palace in addition to abusing and beating. Rajmata has additionally stated that the Queen at the side of her other folks had threatened the folks of my aspect via appearing them a sack.

Case registered towards 6 other folks together with Queen at the criticism of Rajmata

Soni stated that the struggle between sweetheart’s mother and daughter-in-law has been occurring for a very long time over assets dispute and on this case the case is occurring in our police station below 597/21 at the criticism of Rajmata. He stated that each the events reside in the similar palace. Soni stated that at the criticism of Rajmata, the police have registered a case towards six other folks together with the Queen. Certainly one of them has been arrested two days in the past, whilst 4 are absconding.

Case registered below those sections below IPC

On this case, the Panna police have filed IPC sections 506 (risk to demise), 147 (revolting), 148 (revolting with guns), 149 (violence via a bunch), 294 (obscene act), 323 (intentional Voluntarily inflicting harm to somebody), 427 (makes any mischief and reasons loss or harm of 50 rupees or extra), 458 (house-trespass at night time via preparation for harm, attack or wrongful restraint) and the Hands Act. It used to be registered below segment 25 and 27.