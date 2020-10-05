MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Rakhi Birla, furious over throwing ink, told IPS – You can get murders wearing uniform

new Delhi: Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Rakhi Birla who had come to meet the family members of the victim regarding the Hathras gang rape case. An unknown person threw ink at Sanjay Singh. This provoked Sanjay Singh and Rakhi Birla Police. Also Read – Hathras: Throw ink at AAP MP Sanjay Singh, MLA Rakhi Birla, shout slogans of ‘PFI brokers go back’

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told the IPS officer present on the occasion that you can kill people by wearing a khaki uniform. You can know This is what you guys are doing here. We went by trusting you. MLA Rakhi Birla said that our MPs, MLAs and Ministers were all in the police car. Even after all this happened. How did this happen? Went on Khaki, but it happened after this. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Yogi said- significant reduction in crimes against women in UP, Opposition wants to riot

In Hathras, the cowardly demeanor police, while returning to the doll’s house under his protection, attacked MLA Rakhi Bidlan Ajay Dutt and Faisal Lala were with him, Yogi ji, “Thakur no coward” Two but the fight for justice for the doll will continue pic.twitter.com/8DA9ln4ZYo Also Read – Hathras scandal: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar, en route, face-to-face Savarna Samaj and SP workers; Police lathi charge – Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 5, 2020

Today, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh reached Hathras. He was with the Aam Aadmi Party’s delegation. Among them were MLA Rakhi Birla, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal. After meeting the family members of the gang rape victim, Sanjay Singh was standing near his car and talking to some people, during this time a person suddenly came and he poured ink on Sanjay Singh, Rakhi Birla. The ink-throwing slogan kept saying that PFI brokers go back. People caught the person. The man was shouting slogans continuously. The police has taken the person into custody.