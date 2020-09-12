MP schools Reopen: schools to open in Madhya Pradesh with strict guidelines from September 21, order issued

Schools Reopen MP: Classes of government and private schools of Madhya Pradesh from 9th to 12th will start from September 21. District Education Officer Nitin Saxena has issued its orders on Friday. In the order issued, he informed that SOP will be strictly followed as per the school re-opening guidelines of the center. Also Read – Unlock-4: Raunak returned in UP, Hotel-Restaurant-Bar will open, Strictness will remain in Containment Zone

There are 79 government, 200 affiliated to MP Board and 132 high and higher secondary schools affiliated to CBSE in Bhaepal. According to the guidelines, children of 9th-12th are required to get written permission from parents for coming to school. Also Read – UP Schools Reopen: Schools and colleges will open in this state with strict rules, preparation intensifies

Know what is the school re-opening guideline…. Also Read – School College Reopening News: Education Minister’s big statement, said- Now we are ready to open school-college

-The school management should make them aware to decide that the students do not gather while in school.

-Sensitize parents, teachers and staff about adopting common measures to make students aware of proper behavior related to cavitation.

-If a student, teacher or employee is ill, they should not come to school and follow the protocol set by the government.

Arrangements should be made for regular counseling of students and teachers with mental health issues like depression.

– SOP should be followed in case of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing. Keep such sick or symptomatic people in a separate room or area where they are different from others.

-Mask, stay apart wearing face cover, inform the nearest hospital / clinic immediately.

– Sanitizer dispensers and thermal screening arrangements are in place.

– There is more than one gate for entry and withdrawal.

– If the person is found positive, then disinfection of the premises should be done.

For practical activity in the library, the maximum number of students in each period can be decided on the basis of location and schedule.

Physical distance should also be followed in library, mess, canteen, common room.

Physical distance should be followed as far as possible.

– Do not look so dirty, even several times a day, wash hands with soap for at least 40 to 60 seconds.

-If the school is managing the transpart or bus, then proper physical distancing should be fixed in such vehicles.

– Cleaning of floors, soap in the chairs, and hand sanitizers in the premises should be arranged in sufficient quantity.

-Classroom, Prayagala, Parking area along with frequent touches, chairs, benches will need to be disinfected.

– Training materials, computers, laptops, printers should be disinfected regularly.

– Students – Workers should be advised to properly dispose of face covers and masks used in classrooms, work places and other general areas.

– Students should not be involved in any cleanliness related activity.

– Covers nose and mouth with tissue paper / handkerchief etc. while coughing, sneezing.

– Spitting will be strictly prohibited.

Permission for online / distance education will continue and this will be encouraged.

– Students from 9th to 12th will be allowed to come to school. For this, written consent of parents will have to be obtained.