MP: Three boys friends of a 14-year-old girl playing PUBG, gangraped several times

Bhopal: A case of repeated rape of a 14-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal has come to light. The three accused befriended this girl during online games and lured her into a lure and gang raped her. After making a video of this, the three started blackmailing the girl and carried out the rape incident with her several times. Also Read – MP By-Polls: Controversy inside the party on Congress promissory note, photo of Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh missing

Police has arrested three accused in this case. Alok Srivastava, in-charge of Ashoka Garden police station of the capital Bhopal, said on Thursday that three accused were arrested on Wednesday night in the case of gang rape of a 14-year-old girl. According to sources, the minor girl, accused of gang rape, Fujel, her friends Rizwan and Farhan have also been arrested.

In Bhopal, 3 boys from a 14-year-old student studying in 6th have revealed shocking things in the case of gang rape. All the three accused started gang-raping the minor in their trap. He also threatened the girl that her videos were made and if she says anything about this to anyone, they will make the video viral.

According to the police, according to the complaint of the girl’s family, the three accused befriended the girl during the online game PUBG and seduced her and took her to the Gautam Nagar police station area of ​​the city and raped her in September this year and also made a video of it. .

Srivastava, in charge of Ashoka Garden Police Station, said that after this, the accused kept on blackmailing the girl threatening to put this video on social media and gang-raped her several times.

The police station in-charge said that on Wednesday, the girl’s mother was skeptical, the girl told her mother the whole thing in question, after which she lodged a report with the Ashoka Garden police station. Srivastava said that a case was registered against the three accused in this case and the accused were arrested.

In this case, the girl first got addicted to PUBG game. During this time, he was identified with the main accused boy. Both shared mobile numbers to each other. After this, Fugel implicated the girl Fugel from WhatsApp chatting and lured her to Gautamnagar and raped her. Many raped here and the girl threatened to make the video viral. After this, two more of his friends joined it and called the girl and raped her several times.