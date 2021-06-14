MP: Viral video of BJP Yuva Morcha chief’s party, fined 10 thousand rupees

Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) BJP Yuva Morcha in (BJP Yuva Morcha) A pacesetter of the BJP has confronted nice for violating the norms of Corona in his party. The management has imposed a nice of Rs 10,000 at the BJP Yuva Morcha chief for violating the COVID19 norms. No longer best this, the individuals who attended the party had been despatched to house isolation for 7 days. Additionally Learn – FPI Funding: FPIs make investments Rs 15,520 crore in Indian equities in June

Katni BJP Yuva Morcha District President Mridul Dwivedi (BJP Yuva Morcha Katni district president Mridul Dwivedi) After the video of the party of the district went viral, the management has imposed a nice of Rs 10,000 for violating the ones COVID19 norms. No longer best this, the individuals who joined the celebration had been prompt to stick in house isolation for 7 days.

MP | Whilst taking motion at the viral video, a penalty of Rs10,000 has been imposed on BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi for flouting #COVID19 norms. Other folks provide within the video had been prompt to stick in house isolation for 7 days: Katni's Tehsildar percent.twitter.com/cnqYzEyARB

– ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Taking cognizance of the video, the Tehsildar of Katni mentioned, “Performing at the viral video, BJP Yuva Morcha District President Mridul Dwivedi has been fined Rs 10,000 for violating COVID19 norms. The folk provide within the video had been prompt to stick in house isolation for 7 days.

Within the video that went viral in Katni, all the way through the party of the district president of BJP Yuva Morcha, when a police officer was once previous requested concerning the violation of Kovid laws, he mentioned that “this kind of video has now not come to our understand” . If it comes, we will be able to examine. Motion might be taken if laws are discovered to be violated.”