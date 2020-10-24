MP: Watch video of Shivraj Singh Chauhan: Asked Kamal Nath – Has your uncle emptied the treasure …

MP By-Election: By-elections are to be held on November 3 in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. As the voting date draws closer, the electoral battle between the leaders seems to be intensifying. In the battle of by-elections, the limits of statements are constantly being broken, so the current CM and former CM are also very cold. Both are constant attackers on each other. Also Read – MP Bypolls 2020: Kamal Nath’s sarcasm on CM, said – in “Abhinaya”, Shivraj Singh Chauhan can beat Shah Rukh and Salman too

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that yesterday, Kamal Nathji called me a liar and said that I am calling him an industrialist and if he has any industry across the country. I want to tell Kamal Nath that you should ask these questions to your party first, your party leaders called me 'naked hungry' and called you the 'number two industrialist' of the country.

#WATCH This Congress is elusive (gold deer). It knows that it cannot beat the BJP in a straight fight. That is why some elusive standing in the election. If Ram like the public is behind this elusive, then do not get messed up. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan pic.twitter.com/3mft8M9qlF

Shivraj tightened it and said that whenever it comes to development (Kamal Nath) used to say that there is no money, uncle left the treasure. There was some treasure of Aurangzeb who left his maternal uncle empty and took it away. When we used to cry, there is no money. When there was no money then why became the Chief Minister.

He compared the Congress to the elusive deer (gold deer) and said that it knows that it cannot beat the BJP in direct competition. That is why some elusive one stands in the election. If Ram like the public is behind this elusive, then do not go wrong.

As the assembly by-elections are approaching, indecent comments are also being made in the politics of Madhya Pradesh. Calling Kamal Nath’s statement objectionable, Imarti Devi has now given a highly controversial statement. Whose video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which she is calling Kamal Nath as lucha, lafanga and drunkard.