MPA Chief Charles Rivkin’s Salary Jumps to $3.1 Million

Charles Rivkin, the chairman and CEO of the Movement Image Affiliation, was paid $3.1 million in wage and bonus in 2019, a 37% soar from the prior yr.

Rivkin’s wage was revealed within the group’s annual tax submitting. In accordance to the doc, Rivkin was paid $2 million in base wage plus $1.1 million in bonus compensation.

Rivkin took the helm of the movie trade’s preeminent lobbying group in September 2017, succeeding former Sen. Chris Dodd. Dodd was paid $3.9 million in his ultimate yr with the group.

The group not too long ago prolonged Rivkin’s contract for a further three years by means of the top of 2023.

Rivkin obtained a $250,000 bonus in 2018, which mirrored the partial yr of labor in 2017. The 2019 bonus mirrored his first full yr on the job, in 2018.

The second-highest paid worker in 2019 was Steven Fabrizio, the overall counsel who was fired in August 2019. Fabrizio was arrested after allegedly coercing a lady he met on a sugar daddy relationship web site into having intercourse with him, and threatening to expose her to her household and her employer. He’s going through expenses of blackmail and sexual abuse.

Fabrizio was paid a complete of $986,000 in 2019, together with $677,431 in wage and $195,000 in bonus. In accordance to the MPA, the bonus was paid within the spring of 2019 — months earlier than he was arrested — for work carried out in 2018. An MPA spokesperson mentioned he didn’t obtain a bonus for 2019.

The MPA took in additional income than the earlier yr, thanks to a big improve in membership dues. Dues rose from $52.2 million to $61.9 million in 2019 — the primary yr that Netflix was a member.

Gail MacKinnon, the senior government vp of worldwide coverage and authorities affairs, was paid a complete of $985,000 in 2019. Joan Graves, who retired in April 2019 as the pinnacle of the MPA’s rankings division, was paid $965,000 — although solely about $134,000 was in wage. The majority — $453,000 — was in retirement pay.

The tax type additionally confirmed that the MPA made a $150,000 contribution to the American Conservative Union in 2019. The group drew controversy in June when its chairman, Matt Schlapp, mentioned the Black Lives Matter motion was “hostile to households, capitalism, cops, unborn life and gender.” Comcast — which is an MPA member by means of Common — reduce ties with Schlapp’s lobbying agency, Cove Methods, within the wake of these remarks. Extra not too long ago, Schlapp has been concerned in efforts to dispute Joe Biden’s victory in Nevada.

The MPA declined to say whether or not it will proceed to assist the ACU.