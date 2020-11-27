MPM Premium Takes Luli Gerbase’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Pink Cloud’

Paris-based MPM Premium has picked up “The Pink Cloud,” a banner title that’s a part of a slate of first options from a brand new era of younger feminine Brazilian administrators. The movies are set to turn out to be one of many speaking factors of subsequent week’s Ventana Sur.

A sci-fi thriller from writer-director Luli Gerbase shot in 2019 however nonetheless anticipating the COVID-19 lockdown, “The Pink Cloud” will probably be shopped on the Ventana Sur market by Quentin Worthington, head of gross sales at MPM Premium. The manager will promote “The Pink Cloud” out of a digital sales space at Ventana Sur, and present the movie to pick consumers.

The movie will hit the pageant circuit in 2021.

Produced by Patricia Barbieri, who additionally backed Gerbase’s newest quick, coming-of-age journey thriller “The Stone,” Gerbase’s first characteristic begins with a mysterious pink cloud showing throughout the globe. It proves lethal, killing anyone who stays exterior in 10 seconds, forcing all people to remain house.

Having met the night time earlier than, Giovana (Renata de Lelis, “Avental Rosa”) and Yago (Eduardo Mendona, “Necropolis”) attempt to invent themselves as a pair as the times of lockdown turn out to be years.

Yago stays optimistic, adapts, and needs to have youngsters, however Giovana feels trapped by Yago’s traditionalist agenda and by the cloud.

In a director’s assertion, Gerbase stated she wasn’t serious about a typical post-apocalypse story the place the battle for survival is extra bodily and sensible. Somewhat, she needed “to discover the completely different emotional paths of the 2 characters with very completely different visions of what freedom and happiness are.” Giovana, specifically, has “a powerful inside feminist battle with the cloud.”

“From the primary minutes of the movie, ‘The Pink Cloud’ struck me with its colourful cinematography and thrilling rigidity,” stated Worthington.

He added: “Identical to Pedro Almodóvar declared that cinema is the antidote to lockdown, ‘The Pink Cloud’ may very well be that antidote that may assist us course of our feelings and anxieties after a yr of a world lockdown.”

“The Pink Cloud” types a part of MPM Premium’s push into rising expertise by way of its New Visions auteur label. At Ventana Sur, MPM Premium may even be representing “Ghosts,” a Turkish drama by on-the-rise helmer Azra Deniz Okyay (“Hayaletler”) that gained the Grand Prize at this yr’s Venice Critics Week. MPM Premium can also be promoting Matias Marini’s first characteristic, “Shine Your Eyes,” a Berlinale Panorama standout co-produced by MPM Movie.

Additionally a part of Brazil’s regional film construct, now usually challenged by the decimation of federal movie funds by Jair Bolsonaro’s authorities, “The Pink Cloud” is produced by Gerbase’s Porto Alegre-based label Prana Filmes, and supported by the Fundo Sectorial Audiovisual (FSA) movie fund, managed by state company Ancine, drivers of a as soon as vibrant Brazilian movie scene.