MP’s computer baba arrested once again, know why he was arrested now

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested Namdev Das Tyagi Urp Computer Baba once again. Last week, the police arrested them while removing encroachments on government land in Indore. At the same time, he has been arrested in another case.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinayanachary Mishra, a complaint was lodged against Computer Baba by a government employee on Thursday. A case was registered against Baba for obstructing government work. Also, a case has been registered for using, abusing and assaulting the term caste.

In the month of November itself, Shriram Barolia, Panchayat Secretary, Village Hapsijambudi had informed that Baba is interfering in government work. After this, Baba's supporters and Baba misbehaved with Barolia and uttered offensive words. He was arrested during the removal of encroachment on government-occupied land last week or because the administration feared that he could disturb public peace and hinder government work. However, he was released on bail on Thursday. Police said that between November 8-9, two government lands have been freed from the clutches of Computer Baba.