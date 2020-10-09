MPSC postponed to October 11, new date will be announced soon

MPSC exam postpone: The Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra has finally decided to institute the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam. The MPSC exam was to be held on 11 October. Now the next date will be announced soon. Also Read – the onion will still cry, onion price rises in country’s largest market

The state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam. Many students had also demanded to postpone it. We will announce the next date of exam soon: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray MPSC exam was scheduled for 11th October. # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/m0bklM0jm6 – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Explain that MPSC examination is conducted for recruitment at Group A, B and C and other levels in the state administration. This examination was usually conducted in April-May, but due to corona virus, it is being held late this year.

Let me tell you that a day before on Thursday, a BJP MP had said to sabotage the examination centers for not postponing the MPSC exam. BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati had demanded the postponement of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination to be held on October 11 in view of Kovid-19. He said, “Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Examination to be held on Sunday (October 11) in view of Kovid-19”

Should be postponed. If the exam is not postponed, students of Maratha community will vandalize the examination centers. ” He also said that the state government should increase the age limit for taking the exam and it should be conducted later.