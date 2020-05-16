MPTF Honors Residents Who Died From COVID-19 With Virtual Fundraiser – Variety

The Movement Image and Tv Fund enlisted lots of its most well-known supporters to headline the digital profit for the COVID-19 Emergency Reduction Fund, which was created to supply monetary help to leisure business staff.

“I hope after watching all of those movies you perceive that MPTF is not only in regards to the folks you see on TV — it’s in regards to the individuals who do the true work. Crew is life,” host Yvette Nicole Brown informed the viewers, highlighting the below-the-line staff who’ve been severely affected by Hollywood’s shutdown because of the world pandemic.

Brown and co-host Tom Bergeron emceed the proceedings, which streamed stay on MPTF’s YouTube web page, whereas standing six ft aside on an L.A. soundstage. They provided lighthearted jokes and banter between pre-recorded bits from stars like George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Jodie Foster, Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

Clooney was the primary visitor, sharing just a few jokes of his personal. “In full disclosure, I’m not carrying any pants. And I believe if you happen to had been going to be fully trustworthy as effectively, you’ll admit that you simply’re not carrying pants both,” he joked, earlier than getting introspective.

“The opposite day, I began my 60th 12 months, and if you get to a sure age in life, you discover that it is advisable look again and see the way you participated. What did you stand for? Whose life did you make safer or happier, extra stuffed with pleasure or love? Why had been you right here?” Clooney mentioned.

Jeff Bridges echoed comparable sentiments, saying “I’m sequestered proper together with you guys, hunkering down. It may be a bit irritating, I do know…However there are some constructive sides to this. I discover I’ve fairly a little bit of time now to meditate, ponder how we would make this world a greater place as soon as this virus has run its course. What sort of world can we wish to stay in, our youngsters stay in, our grandkids stay in?”

Ray Romano and Brad Garrett staged a digital “Everyone Loves Raymond” reunion (joined by “Raymond” author and the occasion’s co-producer Phil Rosenthal), razzing one another about how they’re dealing with quarantine. “I believe for the primary time, your social distancing is mirroring your emotional distancing,” Garrett quipped about Romano.

For the occasion’s musical acts, Brad Paisley added a brand new verse to his music “No I in Beer,” with a shoutout to “the farmers and the primary responders, to the truck drivers shifting gears [and] each nurse that wants a break,” whereas “Hamilton” and “Harriet” star Leslie Odom Jr.’s younger daughter Lucille’s background dancing stole the present.

Additionally performing throughout the almost two-hour live-stream had been Skyler Day, Susanna Hoffs, Randy Newman and Rachel Platten. Richard Marx, who appeared alongside his spouse Daisy Fuentes, performed two numbers, with MPTF residents, help employees and first responders dancing alongside to his music “Energy of You and Me” for the finale.

The digital occasion additionally paid tribute to the six members of the MPTF household — Leah Bernstein, John Breier, Allen Daviau, Allen Garfield, Joel Rogosin and Ann Sullivan — who died from the virus or associated problems throughout an “In Memoriam phase,” with Brown and and Bergeron elevating a champagne toast to their reminiscence.

To see all the celebrities who participated within the fundraiser, watch the video above.