MPTF’s John Wells Fundraiser Generates $750,000 for Resident Care – Variety

In at this time’s movie information roundup, the MPTF raises $750,000; IATSE hires a trio of epidemiologists; “Bloody Nostril, Empty Pockets” and “The Flip Facet” discover houses; and the CAA Moebius screening collection goes digital.

FUNDRAISER GOAL

The Movement Image & Tv Fund has met its purpose of $750,000 from its Might 15 fundraiser occasion, due to matching contributions to double the $250,000 pledged by the John and Marilyn Wells Household Basis.

The funds are getting used to assist scale back the price of private protecting tools and meals for caregivers at its expert nursing residence in Woodland Hills, Calif., the place six residents died of COVID-19 final month. John Wells, the writer-producer of “ER” and “The West Wing,” is a member of the MPTF Board of Governors.

The occasion was hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron, which streamed reside on MPTF’s YouTube web page. It embrace pre-recorded segments from stars like George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Jodie Foster, Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

“We’re extremely grateful to John Wells,” stated MPTF President-CEO Bob Beitcher.

Beitcher stated the funds will assist defray the prices of establishing an isolation wing and offering private protecting tools. The MPTF amenities, which have been positioned on strict quarantine on March 9, have now gone 36 days with no constructive check from one of many 250 residents and 18 days with no constructive check from one of many caregivers. Beitcher stated that the MPTF has carried out greater than 1,400 checks as of Monday and one other 200 are scheduled for later this week.

IATSE HIRINGS

IATSE has employed a group of three epidemiologists to seek the advice of the union on finest practices for staff within the leisure business to securely return to work.

IATSE worldwide president Matthew D. Loeb stated, “We wish everybody to get again to work as quickly as attainable, however we have to do it proper. We’re working with these epidemiologists and employers to create requirements that can apply throughout the board within the U.S. and Canada, so no manufacturing or employee is left behind.”

The epidemiologists embrace David H. Wegman, emeritus professor of labor atmosphere on the College of Massachusetts Lowell and adjunct professor for the Harvard College of Public Well being; Letitia Davis, director of the occupational well being surveillance program within the Massachusetts Division of Public Well being; and Gregory R. Wagner, adjunct professor of environmental well being at Harvard T.H. Chan College of Public Well being.

ACQUISITIONS

Utopia has acquired North American rights to Invoice and Turner Ross’ documentary “Bloody Nostril, Empty Pockets,” one of many few movies chosen for each the Sundance and Berlin movie festivals this yr.

The movie focuses on the ultimate 18 hours of operation of a Las Vegas dive bar. The movie will kick off with a restricted sneak preview screening on Might 30. Throughout Nationwide Dive Bar Day on July 7, Utopia will host a collection of particular one-day digital screenings of the movie benefiting the USBG Basis’s Bartender Emergency Help Program COVID-19 Aid Fund.

“Bloody Nostril, Empty Pockets” is a Division of Movement Footage Manufacturing, offered by Concordia Studio in affiliation with XTR. Cinetic negotiated the take care of Utopia. Cinephil is dealing with worldwide gross sales for the movie. The information was first reported by Indiewire.

****

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S. rights to the Australian comedy “The Flip Facet” and set a June 9 launch date for DVD and VOD.

The movie, set in Adelaide, South Australia, tells the story of a struggling restaurateur who has her life thrown into chaos when former lover, a British film star performed by Eddie Izzard, who seduces her another time. What needs to be a enjoyable break descends into paranoia, bitter recriminations and appalling conduct.

“The Flip Facet” was written by Marion Pilowsky and Lee Sellars, and Pilowsky additionally directs and produces. Sue Murray and David Keen function fellow producers, and Emily Taheny and Vanessa Information star in it.

SCREENING SERIES

Artistic Artists Company will maintain a digital exhibiting of its fifth CAA Moebius screening collection on Might 20-21 from 6:30 to eight:30 P.M. every day.

The occasion showcases numerous Los Angeles-based graduate scholar filmmakers from the American Movie Institute (AFI) Conservatory, College of Movie/Video at CalArts, UCLA College of Theater, Movie & Tv, and USC College of Cinematic Arts. CAA brokers will function mentors to the filmmakers.

The Moebius collection has a number of notable alumni, like Dubois Ashong, who will make his function directorial debut with “Geechee,” starring Andrea Riseborough; Max Barbakow, who most not too long ago directed “Palm Springs,” offered to Neon and Hulu at Sundance this yr in a record-breaking deal; CAA shopper Hao Zheng, who received silver on the 2019 Pupil Academy Awards; and Chris Winterbauer, who made his function debut with “WYRM,” based mostly on his Sundance-selected wanting the identical title.

The occasion was conceived in 2015 by then-trainees and now CAA Movement Image brokers Christina Chou, Zach Kaplan, and Pete Stein, plus Lingie Park, all of whom proceed their involvement.