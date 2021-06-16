Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 | Contestants | Episodes | Timings | Winner

This standard truth display has 12 famous person {couples} both take part with real-life companions or reel existence companions which compete for the demanding situations and duties to win the name. It options tv artist {couples} and the judges are Gopinath, Devadarshini.

Ma Ka Pa Anand and Archana can be internet hosting this new season. Just lately the promo has been launched at the channel and social media. The target market is occupied with this new season which is able to convey extra a laugh and leisure at the weekends, begins from April 24, 2021. Audience too can watch this display on-line at the Disney+ Hotstar app which is to be had for each Android and iOS.

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants

Right here’s the {couples} who’re collaborating in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3,

Manikandan (Aishwarya Rajesh Brother) along with his spouse Sofia (Manikandan – Sofia)

Singer Velmurugan along with his spouse Kala (Velmurugan – Kala)

Actress Myna Nandhini along with her husband Yogeshwaran aka Yogesh (Yogesh – Nandhini)

Comic Badava Gopi along with his spouse Haritha (Gopi – Haritha)

Actress Dheepa along with her husband Shankar (Deepa – Shankar)

Singer Diwakar along with his spouse Abhinaya (Diwakar – Abhinaya)

Put Chutney Raj Mohan along with his spouse Kavitha (Raj Mohan – Kavitha)

KPY Sarath along with his spouse Krithika Ravi (Sarath – Krithika)

Singer Roshini along with her husband Jack (Jack – Roshini)

KPY Vinoth – Iswarya

Ajay Kumar – Anandhi

Yuvaraj – Gayathri

Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Promo

Watch the newest promo of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3,

Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 3 Complete Season

Display Identify: Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai season 3

Style: Sport Fact Display

Host: Archana, Ma Ka Pa Anand

Judges: Neeya Naana Gopinath, Devadarshini

Channel: Megastar Vijay TV

Timing: 06:30 PM – 08:00 PM ( Saturday – Sunday)

Working time: 90 mins

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.