Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 | Contestants | Episodes | Timings | Winner

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3: In relation to leisure, Megastar Vijay TV by no means disappoints the target market with its truth display. To snatch the eye of audience and target market after the top of Cook dinner with Comali 2, the channel comes up with a brand new display Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. With this made over model, it brings new contestants, video games, dance, theme-based scenes, feelings, and so forth. The display is again with a bang after a covid pandemic. Watch all of the newest episodes of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai 3 display on-line at the Hotstar app.
This standard truth display has 12 famous person {couples} both take part with real-life companions or reel existence companions which compete for the demanding situations and duties to win the name. It options tv artist {couples} and the judges are Gopinath, Devadarshini.
Ma Ka Pa Anand and Archana can be internet hosting this new season. Just lately the promo has been launched at the channel and social media. The target market is occupied with this new season which is able to convey extra a laugh and leisure at the weekends, begins from April 24, 2021. Audience too can watch this display on-line at the Disney+ Hotstar app which is to be had for each Android and iOS.
Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants
Right here’s the {couples} who’re collaborating in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3,
- Manikandan (Aishwarya Rajesh Brother) along with his spouse Sofia (Manikandan – Sofia)
- Singer Velmurugan along with his spouse Kala (Velmurugan – Kala)
- Actress Myna Nandhini along with her husband Yogeshwaran aka Yogesh (Yogesh – Nandhini)
- Comic Badava Gopi along with his spouse Haritha (Gopi – Haritha)
- Actress Dheepa along with her husband Shankar (Deepa – Shankar)
- Singer Diwakar along with his spouse Abhinaya (Diwakar – Abhinaya)
- Put Chutney Raj Mohan along with his spouse Kavitha (Raj Mohan – Kavitha)
- KPY Sarath along with his spouse Krithika Ravi (Sarath – Krithika)
- Singer Roshini along with her husband Jack (Jack – Roshini)
- KPY Vinoth – Iswarya
- Ajay Kumar – Anandhi
- Yuvaraj – Gayathri
Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Promo
Watch the newest promo of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3,
Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 3 Complete Season
Display Identify: Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai season 3
Style: Sport Fact Display
Host: Archana, Ma Ka Pa Anand
Judges: Neeya Naana Gopinath, Devadarshini
Channel: Megastar Vijay TV
Timing: 06:30 PM – 08:00 PM ( Saturday – Sunday)
Working time: 90 mins
Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
