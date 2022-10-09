“Mr. Harrigan’s phone” and the keys to its success on Netflix

Based on a short story by Stephen King, comes this adaptation by Ryan Murphy with Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell

The new movie of Netlfix that became one of the fictions with the most views in recent days is called Mr. Harrigan’s phone and it’s based on the book If It Bleeds (The blood commands) that brings together four stories written by the king of suspense and terror Stephen King. The book is made up of four unpublished novels that she published King in 2020, and are named after Chuck’s life, If it bleeds, Rat and the same Mr. Harrigan’s phone.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This film, which has the production of Ryan Murphy (Dahmer, American Horror Story), tells the story of Craig (Jaeden Martell) who lives alone with his father since his mother died when he was little. As a way to overcome the duel, after his classes the little boy goes to the house of a billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) to read books to him. The years go by, Craig becomes a teenager but does not stop continuing with this work.

The young man places the mobile in the suit of the already dead Mr. Harrigan (Netflix)

One day the young man gives a mobile phone to Harrigan (hence the title of the film) who resists at first but then gives in to the temptation to use it. But the conflict appears when the old man dies and Craig decides to put the phone in the coffin. The surprise comes when, after the boy is dead, he begins to receive messages and calls from that cell phone.

The film never stops scaring, therefore we could not speak of a plot framed in terror. Mr. Harrigan’s phone talks more about grief and the pain involved in losing the person who loves us most like a mother (WARNING SPOILERS).

Craig will try to find out why he keeps receiving messages from the phone of Mr. Harrigan who died a while ago.

Perhaps that final scene in which the viewer can see what the man is hiding in the room that denies Craig entry while he is alive, is the key to understanding this relationship between the two. That’s when the young man realizes that Harrigan also lost his mother when he was a little boy. They both understand the pain that caused and this is surely the reason why the man chooses Craig to read him his favorite novels. “A supernatural story about the passage to adult life that shows that there are ties that are never lost”, advances the official synopsis and focuses precisely on what we previously marked about growing up and overcoming grief.

If we only stay in the supernatural part and in the calls that Craig receives postmortem, the film may become implausible and at times naive. It never ends up closing how these messages are received nor what is the final meaning.

Veteran Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan (Netflix)

Mr. Harrigan’s phone entertains but disappoints those who come thinking that they are going to see a horror movie that generates fear. She simply fulfills a minimal claim to delve into the bonds that are created beyond families. The performances are correct both from Sutherland as of the young Martell which submerges again after It in the universe of the number ten of the mystery, Stephen King.

KEEP READING:

6 movies to enjoy Christian Bale and all his talent

Official trailer for “Dreamland”, the new adventure fiction with Jason Momoa

The documentary about a filmmaker who filmed a Danish inventor and ended up capturing evidence of a crime