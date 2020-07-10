Mr. Malcolm’s List With Freida Pinto, Constance Wu Sells to Bleecker – Variety

Bleecker Road has secured U.S. rights to “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” a Regency period romantic comedy that’s set to star Freida Pinto, Constance Wu, Sope Dirisu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Sam Heughan.

The movie, an adaptation of a novel of the identical identify written by Suzanne Allain, will star manufacturing subsequent spring in Eire. A theatrical launch is deliberate for 2022. Allain will pen the screenplay. The novel can be printed globally by Berkley Press later this month, and is alleged to put a recent spin on these well-worn tales of assembly cute amidst a swirl of frock coats and ball robes. The venture was offered to consumers through the current Cannes Movie Pageant digital market.

In accordance to the log line, the movie follows Julia (Wu), a society woman jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to meet one of many gadgets on his listing of necessities for a bride. Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her pal Selina (Pinto) to assist her take revenge on Mr. Malcolm by tricking him into considering he has discovered his excellent match. The plan seems to be working when Henry (Heughan) threatens Julia’s scheme by courting Selina for himself. Their scheme is additional upended by the meddling of the bumbling Lord Cassidy (Jackson-Cohen).

Bleecker Road is the indie distributor of such movies as Kitty Inexperienced’s “The Assistant,” “Army Wives” with Kristin Scott Thomas, and “Colette” with Keira Knightley.

“Mr Malcolm’s List” marks the characteristic directing debut of Emma Holly Jones, who beforehand filmed a brief film involving the identical characters. Allain’s script was one of many highest-rated on The Black List, the leisure trade web site that tracks the very best un-produced screenplays.

“Emma has constructed upon the brilliance of her quick movie to create a interval romance for all ages,” mentioned Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Road. “We’re proud to be a part of the crew to deliver her characteristic to life and look ahead to releasing it in 2022.”

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” can be produced by Untitled Leisure’s Laura Rister and Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis. Holly Jones and Blinder Movies’ Katie Holly are additionally producers with Pinto and Wu serving as government producers on the movie.

“I’m thrilled to have the assist of Bleecker Road for a film like this, particularly now,” mentioned Holly Jones. “All of it appears like a dream of mine to be making a movie with such a rare solid and actually collaborative companions.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson, Camille Bertrand and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Road and Laura Lewis and Laura Rister on behalf of the movie. Monetary phrases of the sale weren’t disclosed.

