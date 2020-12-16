‘Mr. Mayor’ Halts Production Following COVID-19 Cluster on Set

Upcoming NBC collection “Mr. Mayor,” starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, is pausing manufacturing this week after half a dozen COVID-19 instances occurred on set, Selection has realized.

Six constructive instances have been recorded with the Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being at 100 Common Metropolis Plz, Bldg. 5225, in Common Metropolis, Calif. 4 of these outcomes got here in between Friday and Monday because of common testing, in accordance with a supply acquainted with the Common Tv manufacturing.

Following the pause, the present will take its beforehand scheduled vacation break, with manufacturing slated to renew in 2021.

Those that examined constructive have been in Zone A, which incorporates forged and the crew who come into contact with the forged. Contact tracing was initiated instantly after the instances have been recognized, per a supply.

“Mr. Mayor,” written and govt produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, facilities on a rich businessman (performed by Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and has to study to attach together with his teenage daughter. The present is slated to premiere on Jan. 7.

The Common TV manufacturing is the newest in a string of reveals produced in Los Angeles to halt energetic manufacturing following on-set constructive COVID-19 outcomes. As beforehand reported, Ava DuVernay’s Colin Kaepernick scripted collection “Colin in Black & White” recorded 9 instances amongst crew members who have been making ready the Gardena, Calif.-based Netflix manufacturing for filming in January. Lionsgate TV-produced “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” and NBCUniversal’s “Kelly Clarkson Present” have every been related to coronavirus clusters reported to the county.