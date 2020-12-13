“Mr. Queen” Achieves 2nd-Highest Premiere Ratings Of Any Weekend Drama In tvN History

Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun’s new drama “Mr. Queen” is off to a powerful begin!

“Mr. Queen” is a tvN historic fantasy-comedy drama a couple of man from fashionable occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her, whereas Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong.

On December 12, the brand new drama premiered to No. 1 rankings proper out of the gate. Based on Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of “Mr. Queen” scored a median nationwide ranking of 8.0 p.c and a peak of 9.9 p.c, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels. (The drama carried out even higher within the Seoul metropolitan space, the place it managed to interrupt into the double-digits and attain a peak of 11.0 p.c for the evening.)

Not solely did the premiere of “Mr. Queen” mark a drastic rise in viewership in comparison with its predecessor “Begin-Up” (the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot), nevertheless it additionally achieved the second-highest viewership rankings of any weekend drama in tvN historical past thus far. At current, “Mr. Queen” has been bested solely by the 2018 hit “Mr. Sunshine,” which premiered to a median nationwide ranking of 8.9 p.c.

“Mr. Queen” additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median nationwide ranking of 4.0 p.c and a peak of 4.9 p.c.

In the meantime, OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” noticed a slight decline in viewership for its fifth episode, which scored a median nationwide ranking of 6.1 p.c.

JTBC’s new drama “Hush” additionally noticed a dip in rankings, with its second episode falling to a nationwide common of two.6 p.c, whereas TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” trailed shut behind with a median ranking of two.5 p.c.

In the general public broadcast community realm, KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” continued its reign because the most-watched drama of Saturday evening, scoring common nationwide rankings of 25.6 p.c and 30.8 p.c for its two elements.

Lastly, SBS’s “Delayed Justice” scored common nationwide rankings of three.9 p.c and 5.0 p.c for its twelfth episode, which marked the drama’s remaining broadcast of 2020. After a three-week hiatus, the drama can be returning in 2021 with a brand new actor taking up the position beforehand performed by Bae Sung Woo, who left the forged this week after it got here to gentle that he was not too long ago booked for a DUI (driving beneath the affect). Lee Jung Jae is at the moment in talks to switch the actor.

