“Mr. Queen” And “Home made Love Story” Both Achieve Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both “Mr. Queen” and “Home made Love Story” soared to new heights final evening!

On December 27, tvN’s new hit “Mr. Queen” broke its personal private scores report as soon as once more. The historic fantasy-comedy drama, which has been raking in an increasing number of viewers with every new episode, scored a median nationwide score of 11.8 p.c, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the sequence.

In the meantime, KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” additionally achieved its highest viewership scores so far. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the favored drama scored common nationwide scores of 31.2 p.c and 33.2 p.c for its two components.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of each dramas!

