“Mr. Queen” And “Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)” Continue Fierce Ratings Battle; “Home made Love Story” Sees Rise

On February 7, tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen” continued its successful streak at first place in its time slot throughout all channels, even together with public broadcast networks. In response to Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of the drama scored a mean nationwide ranking of 14.8 % and a peak of 17.7 %, marking a slight enhance in viewership from the night time earlier than.

“Mr. Queen” additionally remained first place in its time slot throughout all channels (together with public broadcast networks) among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean nationwide ranking of 8.5 % and a peak of 9.8 %. Notably, the drama took first place in its time slot for each age vary of viewers from their 10s to their 50s, each female and male.

Regardless of the stiff competitors from “Mr. Queen,” viewership scores for TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”—which airs in the identical time slot—stayed comparatively sturdy. The most recent episode of the drama scored a mean nationwide ranking of 8.1 %, marking a modest lower from its record-breaking earlier episode.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” loved a major enhance in viewership for its newest episode, which scored common nationwide scores of 31.4 % and 32.8 % for its two components.

