“Mr. Queen” And “Selfmade Love Story” Both Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both tvN’s “Mr. Queen” and KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” have reached new all-time scores highs!

On January 31, “Mr. Queen” efficiently continued its streak of seeing its viewership scores rise with every new episode. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of the hit drama scored a median nationwide score of 14.9 p.c and a peak of 16.3 p.c, marking a brand new private file for the sequence. “Mr. Queen” additionally defended its place at first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks.

KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” equally achieved its highest viewership scores thus far final night time, with its newest broadcast scoring common nationwide scores of 30.3 p.c and 33.7 p.c for its two elements.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” noticed a modest decline in viewership for its fourth episode, which scored a median nationwide score of seven.6 p.c.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of each “Mr. Queen” and “Selfmade Love Story”!

Watch “Mr. Queen” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Selfmade Love Story” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)