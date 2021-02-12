“Mr. Queen” And Shin Hye Sun Reign On Weekly List Of Most Buzzworthy Dramas And Cast Members

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” continues to take a seat on the throne on the weekly checklist of most buzzworthy dramas, whereas star Shin Hye Sun holds the highest spot on the forged rating!

Good Information Company has shared its rankings of the dramas and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz for the week of February 1 to February 7. The checklist was compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 24 dramas which might be at the moment airing or set to air quickly.

“Mr. Queen” leads the buzzworthy drama checklist for the second week in a row. Shin Hye Sun is No. 1 on the buzzworthy drama forged member rating for the third week, whereas her co-star Kim Jung Hyun is No. 4.

tvN’s “True Magnificence” stays No. 2 on the drama rating, whereas its forged maintains three spots on the checklist for actors: Moon Ga Younger holding No. 2, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rising to No. 3, and Hwang In Yeob in No. 5.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Run On” rises to No. 3 amongst dramas whereas Im Siwan is No. 7 for forged members and Shin Se Kyung is No. 8.

The highest 10 dramas that generated essentially the most buzz through the first week of February are as follows:

1. “Mr. Queen”

2. “True Magnificence”

3. “Run On”

4. JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know”

5. SBS’s “The Penthouse” Season 2

6. tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

7. KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil”

8. KBS2’s “Home made Love Story”

9. KBS2’s “Royal Secret Agent”

10. TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”



The highest 10 most buzzworthy forged members for the week are as follows:

1. Shin Hye Sun (“Mr. Queen”)

2. Moon Ga Younger (“True Magnificence”)

3. Cha Eun Woo “(“True Magnificence”)

4. Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

5. Hwang In Yeob (“True Magnificence”)

6. SF9’s Rowoon (“She Would By no means Know”)

7. Im Siwan (“Run On”)

8. Shin Se Kyung (“Run On”)

9. Received Jin Ah (“She Would By no means Know”)

10. Kim Rae Received (“L.U.C.A.: The Starting”)

