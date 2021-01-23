“Mr. Queen” Cast Gets Playful In Fun Behind-The-Scenes Photos

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

The hit historic fantasy-comedy drama has been persistently delivering laughs and stealing new viewers’ hearts, attaining its highest rankings but with its newest episode simply final week. The drama’s distinctive humorousness—plus the hilariously uncommon romance between King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) and Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Solar)—has stored its viewers faithfully coming again for extra.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes photographs from the set of the drama, the forged of “Mr. Queen” is all smiles as they joke round with one another between takes. Whereas filming scenes for the eventful day of King Cheoljong’s banquet, Shin Hye Solar seems to be critical and targeted as her character will get to work cooking within the palace kitchen—however she quickly breaks right into a smile when considered one of her co-stars bursts out laughing.

In the meantime, Kim Jung Hyun playfully poses for the digital camera whereas making ready to movie his tense battle scene with Na In Woo, who in flip cracks up as he “assaults” his on-screen rival together with his fan.

Seol In Ah, who had her personal thrilling face-off with Shin Hye Solar within the woods final week, equally exhibits no hint of her character’s vengeful hatred as she cheerfully practices her archery off-camera.

The drama’s producers teased, “‘Mr. Queen’ has reached a turning level. Inside these drastic adjustments, the true price of the actors within the forged will shine by way of much more brightly.” They added, “In specific, please stay up for the fiery alliance between Kim So Yong and Cheoljong, who will be a part of forces with a purpose to escape hazard.”

The following episode of “Mr. Queen” will air on January 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

