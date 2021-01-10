“Mr. Queen” Continues No. 1 Ratings Streak Amidst Stiff Competition

tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen” continues to dominate its time slot!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the January 9 episode of the historic fantasy-comedy drama scored a median nationwide ranking of 12.1 p.c and a peak of 13.9 p.c. “Mr. Queen” took first place in its time slot throughout all channels, even together with public broadcast networks—a formidable feat for a cable drama.

Viewership rankings for “Mr. Queen” additionally reached a brand new all-time excessive among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median nationwide ranking of seven.5 p.c and a peak of 8.5 p.c for its newest episode. (Along with breaking its personal private viewership document, the drama took first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—amongst this goal demographic as nicely.)

In the meantime, OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” stayed robust with a median nationwide ranking of 8.7 p.c and a peak of 9.8 p.c. JTBC’s “Hush” scored a median ranking of two.3 p.c for the evening, whereas TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” fared equally with a median ranking of two.2 p.c.

SBS’s “Delayed Justice” scored a median nationwide ranking of 5.4 p.c for its newest episode, and KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday evening with common nationwide rankings of 25.1 p.c and 30.9 p.c for its two elements.

