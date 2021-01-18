“Mr. Queen” Continues To Dominate Time Slot With No. 1 Ratings

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” stays as common as ever!

On January 16, the hit drama continued its successful streak of taking first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks (no simple feat for a cable drama). In line with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “Mr. Queen” scored a median nationwide ranking of 12.5 % and a peak of 14.5 %.

“Mr. Queen” additionally remained first place in its time slot throughout all channels among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median nationwide ranking of seven.1 % and a peak of 8.3 %.

In the meantime, OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” noticed a slight dip in viewership for its newest episode, which scored a median nationwide ranking of 9.4 %. JTBC’s “Hush” fell to an all-time low with a median nationwide ranking of 1.9 %, whereas TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” loved a slight rise for a median ranking of two.4 %.

SBS’s “Delayed Justice” remained comparatively steady for Jung Woo Sung’s second episode, scoring common nationwide rankings of 4.5 % and 5.5 % for its two elements.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” continued its reign because the most-watched drama of Saturday evening. The newest broadcast of the hit drama scored common nationwide rankings of 23.2 % and 29.7 % for its two elements.

Which of those dramas are you having fun with most? Tell us within the feedback under!

