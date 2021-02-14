“Mr. Queen” Heads Into Finale On No. 1 Ratings

With only one episode left to go, tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has stored its viewers hooked!

On February 13, the hit drama starring Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun held onto its spot on the high of its time slot because it equipped for its collection finale. In line with Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “Mr. Queen” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 14.2 p.c and a peak of 15.9 p.c, taking first place throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks.

“Mr. Queen” additionally continued to take first place in its time slot throughout all channels (together with public broadcast networks) among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean nationwide ranking of 8.0 p.c and a peak of 9.0 p.c. Moreover, the drama remained first place in its time slot for each age vary of viewers from their 10s to their 50s, each female and male.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” remained comparatively secure, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of 8.0 p.c for its newest episode.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s well-liked drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story” stayed robust with common nationwide scores of 26.3 p.c and 29.7 p.c for its two components.

