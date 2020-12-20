“Mr. Queen” Hits Its Highest Ratings Yet + “The Uncanny Counter” Successfully Defends Its OCN Record

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” is on the rise!

On December 19, the brand new historic fantasy-comedy drama starring Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun continued its upward pattern of gaining new viewers with every episode. In line with Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “Mr. Queen” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 9.0 % and a peak of 11.3 %, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the drama. The present additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks (a powerful feat for a cable community drama).

In the meantime, after setting a brand new report for the best viewership scores ever achieved in OCN historical past final week, “The Uncanny Counter” stayed robust for its newest episode. The superhero drama scored a mean nationwide ranking of seven.7 % and a peak of 8.4 %, sustaining its report from its earlier broadcast.

JTBC’s “Hush” scored a mean nationwide ranking of two.3 % for its fourth episode, whereas TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” scored a mean of two.8 % for the evening.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday evening, scoring common nationwide scores of 24.1 % and 30.3 % for its two elements.

