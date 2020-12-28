Mr. Queen Previews Intriguing Changes For Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, Seol In Ah, And Na In Woo

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode!

“Mr. Queen” is an upcoming historic fusion drama a couple of man from trendy occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty.

Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan, a male chef who works on the Blue Home, and Kim Jung Hyun co-stars as King Cheoljong, the king with two faces. Seol In Ah performs the function of Jo Hwa Jin, and Na In Woo takes the function of Kim Byeong In.

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of “Mr. Queen,” Kim So Yong grew to become excited a couple of coming storm and thought it was the proper alternative to return to trendy occasions. Through the pouring rain, she jumped into the lake, however her try to return failed when King Cheoljong got here to rescue her.

On December 27, the drama unveiled new stills of Kim So Yong, King Cheoljong, Jo Hwa Jin, and Kim Byeong In. In one picture, Kim So Yong’s expression is clouded with disappointment, and she or he appears depressed by the very fact she’s nonetheless caught within the Joseon dynasty. In one other picture, King Cheoljong and Kim Byeong In stare at one another with thick pressure within the air. Kim So Yong stares at them in befuddlement, and viewers are intrigued to seek out out extra about their pending love triangle.

The brand new stills additionally give a peek at Kim So Yong’s try to get on Jo Hwa Jin’s good facet. Nonetheless, Jo Hwa Jin refuses to heat as much as her, and her eyes stay chilly and vigilant. Kim So Yong lies face down on the ground in frustration, and viewers can stay up for the adjustments of their relationship as nicely.

In the upcoming sixth episode, the “no contact” romance between Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong will start in earnest. King Cheoljong, who saved Kim So Yong from drowning, will make an effort to grasp her. The adjustments of their relationship will trigger Jo Hwa Jin and Kim Byeong In to step in as nicely. Will Kim So Yong be capable of overcome the turbulent occasions within the palace, and can she ever return to trendy occasions?

The drama’s manufacturing workforce stated, “The incident the place King Cheoljong saved Kim So Yong, who jumped into the lake, will trigger quite a lot of adjustments within the construction of their relationship. From the thrilling adjustments between the 2 to the facility battle surrounding Kim So Yong, the story will change into extra dynamic. Please stay up for how Kim So Yong will use good ways o overcome the disaster.”

The following episode of “Mr. Queen” will air on December 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)